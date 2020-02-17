International Women’s Day: Who Would You Like to Celebrate?

International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate women and their contributions to the world, is coming up on March 8, 2020. So we’d like to ask all of you: what woman in your life would you like to celebrate on this day?
The woman you’d like to recognize, honor, and celebrate could be someone you know or with whom you’ve crossed paths, or even someone you’ve never met but has inspired or influenced you. Perhaps it’s a loved one, a blogger, a professional in your field, or a change-maker out there in the world.
Tell us who you’d like to recognize — and why. We’ll gather responses in the comments over the next few weeks, and then share highlights in March on this blog and our social channels.
We look forward to reading your responses!
on the occasion of March 8, I dedicate and appoint all the women of the world of ordinary life who make extraordinary moments for others, women who fortunately you will not see disfigured on glossy covers, labeled VIP or in the ephemeral spotlight and vanity of vanity, in crisis or suicide due to alcohol drugs or because they go out of style, but women of everyday life, of being close to each other, of care, patience, resilience, resistance, always snubbed, anonymous, forgotten, raped, harassed, humiliated, disparaged , derided, humble women, without clinking riches but with a soul and strength to break the world down, women who, in spite of everything, remain standing and are there and get their hands dirty to clean, cook, iron, work, look for work, look after
LikeLiked by 3 people
The women I would like to recognize for International Womens day would have to be my mother. If it was not for her I am not sure what morals and values I would have learned throughout my life. I am very thankful!
LikeLiked by 3 people
On this international women’s day I would like to celebrate with Dear Alyne .She makes videos on Facebook and Instagram.
She is sensitive,funny , innocent and intelligent.She makes very beautiful videos on various issues.She brings to our notice various concerns which women faces and she is animal lover too.
LikeLiked by 4 people