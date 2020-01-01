Building a Dream Community: Daybreaker and Its Inclusive Global Dance Floor

“What could nightlife be if you actually took away all the vices and leave the good stuff, the magic, the joy, the self-expression — and do it in the morning?” asks Radha Agrawal, a founder, speaker, and the author of Belong: Find Your People, Create Community, and Live a More Connected Life. When Radha turned 30, she felt like she didn’t belong, and that she “sleepwalked and coasted through her twenties.” An entrepreneur who creates solutions to social problems, she had an aha! moment — and her morning dance party, Daybreaker, was born.

Today, Daybreaker has grown into a network of 500,000+ members in 28 cities (and counting) around the world. Each event begins with an hour of yoga and fitness, followed by a few hours of dancing — all before you start your work day.

These sober dance parties are about wellness, mindfulness, and self-expression, “across ages, across genders, across continents, across countries,” says Radha. Sound energizing? Oprah (yes, that Oprah) thinks so. In the new year, the talk show host will hit the road in a nine-city tour across the US called “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — and Daybreaker will open at every stop.

Through the Daybreaker experience, Radha has built a space for all, no matter who you are or where you’re from. “When you belong, you feel instantly safe, you feel instantly free to be fully yourself,” she says. “Daybreaker really is that inclusive dance floor for everyone, and WordPress has given us the opportunity to do that.”

Daybreaker’s website is truly the hub of this community: it’s where you go to get details about upcoming events; explore existing communities from Boulder to Buenos Aires and Stockholm to Sydney; find out how to become a partner; browse the shop of clothing and accessories; and learn about Daybreaker Adventures, or small-group, dance-focused trips.

When we were able to take Daybreaker onto WordPress, it was one of those moments where we went from this wild, experimental idea to now something that everybody in the whole world could access.

We’re excited for what’s to come for Radha and Daybreaker in 2020, as it continues to spread its message of positivity, acceptance, and self-expression in the new year. “It’s a really, really fun — and audacious — goal, but our new focus is now global unity — true unity,” says Radha.

