Earn Money on Your Site with Ongoing Subscriptions, Monthly Donations, and More

On the WordPress.com Blog, we recently announced a new way to make money on your site: Recurring Payments that enable ongoing, scheduled contributions. It’s the latest addition to your WordPress.com Earn tools to help you grow your business or organization, build your community of supporters and subscribers, and create a regular and reliable income stream.

Ways to use Recurring Payments

Available on WordPress.com and Jetpack-powered sites on any paid plan, the Recurring Payments feature, integrated with Stripe, makes it easier for you to:

Through this payment system, you can bill supporters automatically, on a set schedule. Whatever content or service you provide, your subscribers can cancel anytime from their WordPress.com account. Here’s a quick look at how professionals and organizations are using this new feature.

A photographer gathers monthly pledges to support his project

The Lifeboat Station Project chronicles Jack Lowe’s journey of photographing all 238 RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat stations in the UK and Republic of Ireland. It’s a passion project, supported by Jack’s followers. On Jack’s Become a Supporter page, he offers ways to make one-off donations and monthly pledges.

A fitness coach sells subscriptions to training sessions

At Bazfit, fitness instructor Bartosz offers four subscription plans for personal training, including private sessions and a personalized workout and cardio plan. Bartosz also offers a suite of services using Simple Payments buttons, including a-la-carte training sessions, massages, and even gift vouchers.

A journalism association offers annual memberships

The Irish Science and Technology Journalists Association is made up of journalists in print, broadcasting, and new media across Ireland. ISTJA promotes three levels of membership on its Join Us page, offering full, associate, and student memberships, paid annually. Once signed up, members are invited to meetings, talks, and events; can network with other science and technology journalists; and apply for grants.

A language teacher accepts payments for online lessons

At Spanish Teacher Barcelona, students interested in learning Spanish can sign up for a certain number of private classes per month with a teacher who works in Barcelona’s Gracia neighborhood. With the click of a button, a site visitor can sign up and pay for their online lessons.

Set up Recurring Payments today

You can start using this feature today if your WordPress.com or Jetpack-powered site is on a paid plan. To get started, you’ll be asked to connect your WordPress.com account to Stripe or create an account if necessary. Visit the announcement post for a quick setup guide or refer to the Recurring Payments support page for detailed instructions.

Don’t have a paid plan yet? Upgrade your site now.

Start collecting ongoing payments