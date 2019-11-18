What Has WordPress.com Helped You Do or Achieve This Year?

It’s the middle of November, a period of calm before the holiday season. As we approach the end of the year, we reflect: How has 2019 unfolded? Have I met my blogging goals? Are we on track to meet our business goals?

If you’re reading this, it’s likely you’re using WordPress.com for your blog, your portfolio, or your website. How has your site helped you reach your goals? What has it helped you do or achieve this year?

Did you finally make a portfolio for your photography? Did you build a landing page for your consulting business so potential clients could learn more about you? Did you create an online hub for your organization to spread the word about what you do in the community? Or perhaps you returned to an old, neglected blog after years of not posting and carved out a much-needed personal space to write again?

Tell us about your blog or website journey in the comments below. We’ll compile and share some of our favorite responses in an upcoming post.

