What Has WordPress.com Helped You Do or Achieve This Year?

It’s the middle of November, a period of calm before the holiday season. As we approach the end of the year, we reflect: How has 2019 unfolded? Have I met my blogging goals? Are we on track to meet our business goals?

If you’re reading this, it’s likely you’re using WordPress.com for your blog, your portfolio, or your website. How has your site helped you reach your goals? What has it helped you do or achieve this year?

Did you finally make a portfolio for your photography? Did you build a landing page for your consulting business so potential clients could learn more about you? Did you create an online hub for your organization to spread the word about what you do in the community? Or perhaps you returned to an old, neglected blog after years of not posting and carved out a much-needed personal space to write again?

Photo by ArtVersion

Tell us about your blog or website journey in the comments below. We’ll compile and share some of our favorite responses in an upcoming post.

  3. An aspiring novelist and short story writer, I started blogging thinking it’d grow my “platform” and maybe help me hone my essayist’s voice. What I didn’t expect was to gain a community of friends that spans the globe, true friends who don’t care about my brand, or even the words I put down on the page, so much as they care about me. “Literary citizenship” is a term that gets thrown around a lot. Rather than talk about it, I do it and love it–on my WordPress blog.

  4. Hi.
    I’m Patty Fletcher and I love WordPress.
    It gives me a platform from which to speak as a writer. It allows me a place to promote my work and the work of fellow bloggers, friends, and business clients.
    It has allowed me to develop many friendships from around the world thus greatly enriching my life.
    I’m totally blind and live alone with just myself, my now aged retired guide dog and a half wild cat who comes to eat, get petted then leave to traverse the world in the way only a tomcat can do, and I would be lost without the WordPress community and the work I do.
    Thanks to WordPress I’ve overcome trials, and celebrated triumphs. Faced fears, and educated myself.
    By reading the blogs of others I’ve traveled to places and experienced things I would’ve never done otherwise.
    WordPress is a door into the wonderful world and each time I log on I am given the pleasure of walking through.
    Thank you WordPress. We here in campbellsworld love you.

    2. I started a blog 5 days ago and I really love it! It’s such an amazing thing to be doing. It gives me a small corner of the internet to be able to talk to without being judged. It’s so exhilarating! Thank you, WordPress!
      Ella x

  5. WordPress has helped me to step out of my comfort zone and start a few things that I’m passionate about. I first began a nursing student study account on Instagram, but I realized I didn’t have the flexibility and freedom to elaborate and be more detailed so I began this blog!

  6. I heard over the radio that anyone can blog – searched it and within five minutes I had a website . I absolutely love writing . Reflecting is what I feel I do .It helps me destress and has given me so much enthusiasm to develop the talent with time.Never knew I could write until I started blogging

  11. WordPress gave me the opportunity to build a site for my blog http://www.penandpeppur.com that allowed me to showcase my work with pride while continuing to brand myself. I spent a lot of time researching and learning how to make my site work; lots of trial and error, but happy I found a template that worked. Going into 2020, looking forward to posting more consistently and promoting my site. 🙂

  18. WordPress has given me an outlet for my thoughts and a safe space to convey said thoughts. It has definitely helped me get closer to understanding my self and connecting with people outside of my little bubble.

  20. Where can you find a stable platform to host a blogging site? My Answer. WordPress WordPress, WordPress. Yes, there may be other free to start blogging platforms but it seems to date WordPress is one of the best. So far the journey has been real, literally. Being on WP offers an opportunity for many creators to be able to express themselves artistically which is a very GOOD DEAL!

