What Do the Web’s Top Food Blogs Have in Common? They’re on WordPress.

Over the years, food bloggers on WordPress.com have dished out some of the most popular posts: delicious recipes, stunning food photography, and thoughtful food writing. From Michael Twitty, the James Beard Award-winning culinary historian at Afroculinaria, to Deb Perelman, the ever-popular cookbook author at Smitten Kitchen, top writers, chefs, and business owners in the food industry build their online homes on WordPress.com.

This year, we’re proud that more than half of the Saveur Blog Award finalists have #PoweredByWordPress sites. For a taste of this talented, diverse mix of bloggers, here’s a showcase of 13 nominees — a baker’s dozen, naturally — across various categories.

Is your food blog ready for a custom domain like makeitdough.com? Upgrade to a paid plan to claim a personalized URL.

Love a good loaf of sourdough? Las Vegas blogger Hannah can’t get enough of it. At Make It Dough, she shares her passion for bread. “There are few things I love more than working with my hands, and learning new techniques to improve my baking,” she writes on her About page. Hannah says she’s not a chef or professional baker, but rather someone who’s learned how to bake from reading other blogs — and spending hours and hours in the kitchen to perfect her recipes.

Omnivore’s Cookbook is a blog of modern Chinese cooking by Maggie Zhu, a Beijing-born, Austin-based writer, recipe developer, and photographer. To Maggie, modern Chinese cooking means different things, like “exploring the beauty of Chinese spices and ingredients, and integrating them with local produce to create something new.”

Eric at Anise to Za’atar tells stories through food. “These stories are personal, political, cultural and historical. Food is never just food.” His remarks on his blog name, which implies an A-to-Z quest to explore the landscape of food, reveal a thoughtful perspective on cooking and food writing: “I think us white folks who are looking to learn about and cook food from cultures that are not our own need to be careful, willing to listen and learn, and looking to give back in the ways we can.”

Adventurous eater and recipe designer Tess Le Moing launched Funky Foods as a space for “culinary possibilities” and to experiment with new and unexpected flavors. “My mission is to inspire home cooks, young and old, to get outside their comfort zone and cook with something new,” she writes on her About page. “Each ingredient on the blog comes with a profile on how to prepare, store, and use it.”

Originally from Mumbai and now living in Pennsylvania, Binjal Pandya shares recipes on her blog, Binjal’s VEG Kitchen, that she and her family have enjoyed time and time again. “I prepare every dish with cups of affections, dashes of care and tons of love and all are very close to my heart,” she writes.

“The cuisine of a people is its cultural DNA, and for four thousand years, this is how we’ve cooked.” A recipe blog by two friends and diaspora Palestinians — Rasha S. and Rasha K. — Intifooda is dedicated to cataloging and archiving the recipes of their Palestinian families. “Meals are prepared with love, lots of olive oil, and time-honored traditions.”

Jonathan Melendez, the blogger at The Candid Appetite, is also a cook, baker, and food photographer in Los Angeles. The Candid Appetite, he writes, is first and foremost a photography blog: “I believe that every step should be depicted so that none of us are lost along the way.” Cooking and baking are very visual processes, after all.

Freelance food writer and cookbook author Giulia Scarpaleggia launched Juls’ Kitchen a decade ago to nurture her passion for cooking. She now teaches Tuscan cooking classes in the countryside and views her blog as a diary of her life in Tuscany: “a collection of authentic recipes inspired by tradition and seasonality.”

At Isabel Eats, the site of Oklahoma City-based blogger Isabel, you’ll find both traditional Mexican recipes and Mexican-inspired dishes with a twist. “As a first-generation Mexican-American, I grew up eating authentic home-cooked Mexican meals every single day,” she writes. “But it wasn’t until I got older and moved away to go to college when I really started to appreciate the Mexican food and culture that I grew up with.”

Eden at Sugar and Charm doesn’t just focus on food and drink, but entertaining as well. “We believe in making parties and get-togethers special by focusing on the pretty details, the charming table setting, a unique cocktail or decadent dessert, all while keeping the food effortless and simple.” In addition to recipes, Eden’s blog covers party planning, holidays, and home improvement.

Video journalist Caroline Shin created her web series Cooking with Granny to highlight and celebrate the special culinary moments we have with our grandmothers. “Our grandmothers are the real stars of the kitchen. They chop up veggies, throw in spices — all without measuring spoons — and share their life stories while feeding us.” In addition to YouTube episodes, Cooking with Granny has expanded into in-person events, from “grandma dinner parties” to cooking and storytelling sessions.

Born in Krakow and now living in Belgium, Anna Chwistek tells a story through each gorgeous snapshot on her blog. “Serving Dumplings is my creative space, where I write about food and share my favorite recipes for home cooking.” In addition to blogging and food photography, she operates a summertime food truck, with seasonal offerings inspired by blueberries.

Farrell Monaco, the food archaeologist behind Tavola Mediterannea, is passionate about history, travel, and cooking. Tavola Mediterranea is much more than a recipe blog — think re-creations of ancient Roman recipes, the role of bread in the daily diet in the Classical Mediterranean, and more.

Voting is now closed, and Saveur will announce the winners on November 14. We look forward to highlighting the finalists over the next few weeks.

Inspired by these nominees? Join our food blogging community and do more with WordPress.com, starting today.

Build the blog of your dreams