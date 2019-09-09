Around the World with WordPress: Scotland

WordPress is used across the world, by millions of people in varied settings — from city condos to seaside shacks and even atop mountain monasteries. WordPress content is published in over 120 different languages, with around 70 million new posts being produced every month.

In this series, we will spotlight sites and blogs from different countries. First up are those who use WordPress from the rugged shores and bracken-infused hills of Scotland.

There is no one better to advise you on your Scottish jaunts than a local — such as The Wee White Dug aka Casper the West Highland Terrier. Scotland with The Wee White Dug is a travel and photography blog written by Casper’s owner Samantha, who lives in Edinburgh with her husband Mr. G. She loves traveling around Scotland with Casper in tow and writing about their adventures, such as their 24 hours in Dundee:

Carlungie Earth House is accessed via a path through a field of barley. It reminded me of the closing scene from the movie Gladiator. The Wee White Dug wasn’t feeling gladiatorial and stubbornly refused to set foot on the path. I suppose when you’re knee-high to a grasshopper, barley feels more Children of the Corn than Gladiator. In the end, Mr. G carried him, and we walked to the earth house humming the Gladiator soundtrack.

Every year the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland awards millions of pounds to good causes across the country. This blog provides news about the organizations the money supports — such as MsMissMrs, which received a grant to help empower women and girls who have encountered issues such as addiction, poverty, or abuse. The Digital Communications Officer, Aymie Black, headed out to the West End of Glasgow to visit MsMissMrs to tell their story:

Louise, the operations manager of MsMissMrs, cheerfully welcomed me in and I complimented her on how lovely she keeps the hub. She responded that she ‘would like everyone to have somewhere that makes them feel special’. The space – and the organization for that matter – is summed up in that one word: special.

Scotland’s Cove Country Store is located along Loch Long on the Rosneath Peninsula. Set in this beautiful but remote location, the store has created a website to advertise its products to locals and tourists alike. The Scottish gift section includes thistles and heathers, twine in a tin, lavender, lucky sixpence cards, and satin keepsakes.

Homes&Interiors Scotland is Scotland’s leading design and lifestyle magazine. Read about the renovation of a period townhouse in Edinburgh or the story behind a unique new build in Argyll, or learn the latest home trends and peruse the editor’s picks for design inspiration.

Peter is a pharmacist in Edinburgh who loves to cook. On his site Blackchapel Kitchen, he shares a variety of recipes from modern to traditional Scottish, and yes, there is one that features haggis!

Haggis Cannonballs, or Bon Bons, depending on which Edinburgh restaurant you go to, are delicately deep-fried balls of haggis. What could be more Scottish than deep frying a national dish of sheep offal and oatmeal? These are perfect for burns night, St Andrews days, bonfire night or just whenever you want to fry something fatty.

Interested in starting a WordPress website wherever you are in the world — or upgrading your current one?

Compare our plans