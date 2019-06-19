The Best Journalism Across the Web Is Published on WordPress

This week, writers are gathering for the National Society of Newspaper Columnists (NSNC) conference in Buffalo, New York. The NSNC is an organization for columnists, bloggers, and serial essayists. As a platform for many media outlets around the world, WordPress.com is proud to be a sponsor for the event. Some of the most-established publications in the U.S. and beyond use WordPress — here’s a selection of national and regional outlets for general readers.

The Village Voice was the U.S.’s first alternative newsweekly. Now only online, it remains a space for passionate, high-quality journalism and a go-to guide for news, music, movies, culture, restaurants, and events in New York.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP, award-winning Mother Jones is a reader-supported news nonprofit focused on independent and investigative reporting on politics, the environment, crime and justice, and more.

Harper’s Magazine is the oldest general-interest monthly in the U.S., exploring current events, politics, society, culture, and the environment through longform narrative journalism and essays from both new voices and distinguished writers.

The National Post, powered by WordPress.com VIP, is an English-language newspaper in Canada, covering national and international news, sports, lifestyle, and culture.

Founded in 1896, the Seattle Times serves the Northwest of the U.S. with thoughtful, independent journalism and news across entertainment, sports, travel, and more.

The Nation is the oldest weekly magazine in the U.S. and focuses on progressive political and cultural news, opinion, and analysis.

Rolling Stone is a monthly magazine focused on popular culture, with writing on music, film, television, and politics.

Texas Monthly has reported on politics, the environment, and education in Texas since 1973. Both a magazine and lifestyle guide, it publishes narrative nonfiction and covers the music, arts, and dining scenes across the state.

Denver, Colorado, is 5,280 feet above sea level. 5280 is the city’s local guide for dining, adventure, and events and also publishes news and longform features.

Longreads is dedicated to helping readers find and share the best digital storytelling in the world. The website publishes investigative journalism, essays, excerpts, and cultural commentary, and curates editors’ recommendations from publications across the web.

The National Society of Newspaper Columnists also publishes with WordPress!

