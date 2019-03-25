Alt Oasis 2019 Inspiration List: 10 Entrepreneurs to Follow

Danielle Lucia Schaffer's City Girl Gone Mom and Angela Kim's Mommy Diary, both powered by WordPress.

This week, thousands of creative entrepreneurs and social influencers are gathering in sunny Palm Springs, California, for Alt Oasis: a week-long retreat dedicated to networking, skill-building, and launching or growing an online presence or business. From content and social media sessions to branding and marketing workshops, there’s no shortage of inspiration.

Interested in meeting some of the attendees? Here are 10 conference speakers who have built their online presence with WordPress and use their websites to promote their passions and drive their businesses.

Archel Bernard // It’s Archel

Archel Bernard is the owner of The Bombchel Factory in Monrovia, Liberia. She designs contemporary African clothing using prints purchased locally in West Africa and employs an all-woman staff of Ebola survivors, rape victims, and the deaf, teaching them to sew and become self-sufficient. On her blog, she shares stories and vibrant photographs that bring her work to life.

Aleisha McCormack // Bridechilla

“I am but a mortal woman, comedian and TV presenter who discovered rather quickly after getting engaged that many aspects of the wedding planning world (like Westworld but less fun) is bullshit,” writes Aleisha McCormack, the founder of Bridechilla, a wedding planning podcast. In her website’s menu, you can also access her blog and store, where you can buy her “bullshit-free” wedding planning guides, among other things.

Danielle Lucia Schaffer // CityGirlGoneMom

CityGirlGoneMom is the website of Danielle Lucia Schaffer, a New York City girl turned San Diego mom of four. On Danielle’s sophisticated, well-designed site, she combines a focus on parenting, travel, and California lifestyle with gorgeous photography. She also has a podcast, “The Mom Confidential.”

Angela Kim // Mommy Diary

Angela Kim created Mommy Diary as a space to connect with other women and to reflect after overcoming postpartum depression. Running her blog has turned into a full-time career, and she now works with lifestyle brands to bring products and services to her readers.

Aimee LaLiberte // Virtual CFO

Aimee LaLiberte comes from the nonprofit and finance worlds. As a virtual CFO to clients, she has helped more than 75 business owners with bookkeeping and “managing their growth without losing their mind.” She has a solid example of a business website: sections for a blog, testimonials, services, and a well-presented front page with clear calls to action.

Andrea Serrano // Charleston Shop Curator

Andrea Serrano moved from New York to Charleston in 2004 for a slower pace of life and to follow her dream of owning a store. She has since closed her brick-and-mortar shop and now works on a variety of fashion, shopping, and styling projects. Charleston Shop Curator is a fashion blog and shopping guide for the city, with stylish images and a fun vibe.

Jessica Litman // The Organized Mama

Jessica Litman created The Organized Mama as an outlet for her organizing, decorating, and DIY projects. It has grown into a professional firm in Chicago that helps clients and families lead neater and calmer lives, “one drawer at a time.” It’s not surprising that Jessica’s homepage is organized effectively: scroll down to access essential pages, view press mentions and partnerships, and read blog posts.

Amber Kemp Gerstel // Damask Love

Amber Kemp Gerstel’s mission at Damask Love is to bring out your creative side. Her “doable-DIY” approach and positive attitude encourage people to make beautiful things. Her blog’s playful color palette and engaging, instructional posts and videos create a welcoming, non-intimidating space to explore the world of crafting.

Los Angeles-based business strategy coach Stephanie Uchima left a successful corporate career behind to start a company that helps entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses. Her services include a one-on-one mentorship, a 12-week bootcamp, and a one day, one-on-one “VIP intensive” for people who have limited time.

Carrie Anton // Wonder: An Idea Studio

Wonder, an ideation studio headed by Carrie Anton, offers creative training, guided brainstorm sessions, and innovation strategies to businesses. She shows people how to tap into their creativity and bring their ideas to life. Her website effectively presents her services, and its modern design makes it easy for visitors to check out her book (at the top) or sign up for her mailing list (at the bottom).

Inspired by these entrepreneurs? Upgrade to WordPress.com Business and build an online store, install plugins and themes, tap into advanced SEO tools, integrate Google Analytics, and more.