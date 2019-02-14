The Most Frugal Vacation: A Photography Roundup

While the daily average temperature says we’re officially out of the pit of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the weather — with wild storms and frigid temperatures — refuses to acknowledge fact. After saying last rites over the car battery that recently expired at -46C, I longed for some relief. Enter the WordPress.com Reader and the photography tag, which allowed me a quick trip to warmer climes to top up my well of inspiration.

While the snow may have been swirling on the evening this photo was taken in London, England, the trumpeter’s arched body communicates a warm enthusiasm for the piece he’s playing. In Ian Forsyth’s photo, I love how the happy trumpeter is apart from his more subdued bandmates, creating a lovely juxtaposition.



The morning light shining through the rides in this shot of Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier in California says today is going to be a great day. In Melinda Green Harvey’s photo, I hear the laughter, smell the sweetness of candy apples, see the Ferris Wheel’s slow revolutions, and feel the anticipation of a day at the fair.

There is nothing that says the height of spring to me like dandelion seeds on the wind. I love how Brenda’s photo makes the typically soft seeds appear sharp, almost dangerous. She took this, along with several others, in response to a photo challenge theme, “repeating patterns.”

Greg Cromie is a photographer based in Melbourne, Australia. His photo of a rainy evening taken in Tokyo reminds me of delightfully long, warm summer evenings. I can’t help but wonder what the man in the foreground is gazing at outside the image.

Flowers! Still months away from flowers in my own garden, I was delighted to discover Andy’s photo essay from the flower market in Bangalore, India. Isn’t the “bee’s eye view” of the vibrant color from above the market quite stunning? I can almost smell their fragrances.

What in the world of WordPress has inspired you lately? Share a post that resonated with you recently. Bonus points for a line or two on why it touched you.

***

Power your website with access to custom WordPress plugins and themes, real‑time concierge support, Google Analytics, and unlimited storage.

Compare our plans