AnythingIsPossible: Readers Respond

Earlier this month, we asked: “what would you do if you could do anything?” We were delighted to read all 305 of your responses: some were specific (“I’d teach creative writing within California’s juvenile justice system”), while others were more universal (“I would like to do what I love!”). Overall, many of your goals and dreams shared a desire to do good, as well as to make time for yourselves. It was also great to see people energized and inspired by one another. Here are some highlights.
I would make sure my mom is always taken care of.
— slumber thumb
Stand in front of a crowd of thousands and speak on things that matter to me, and I hope would matter to them too. Look and feel beautiful without letting the world’s notions of “beauty” get to me. Love and forgive myself, without waiting for others to do the same.
— Shravani
I would change legislation that allows testing on animals and ensure there are no breeding programs specifically for testing on animals. It’s cruel, outdated, and wholly unnecessary.
— Dexter
I would go back to childhood and stay there forever.
— Astronews
I would build the world’s biggest orphanage here in my country, Uganda.
— Sharawi
Heal what has been broken.
— A Creative PTSD Gal
Reconciliation with the boy who wanted to draw the things he enjoyed, well. I decided to make that jump six months ago after years of not lifting up a pencil or brush. I began by giving myself permission to fail, learn and love the process more than the result. I started my WordPress blog specifically as a way to check-in and make sure I keep this promise to myself.
— Luis Roca
I would solve derivatives problems in two seconds.
— Tech Radicals
I’d teach young people how to stand up for themselves and what they believe in.
— Tackling life
If I could do anything, I would help create more opportunities for writers and photographers of color. We have voices that need to be heard. Our stories and perspectives could help people see another side to a story or inspire them.
— Apple of My Eye
I’d travel back in time and make sure my mom gets the right diagnosis so she would not die so young.
— Hip fracture / young adult
I would change the world into a cartoon. Cartoons are fun, colorful, happy. You can have super powers. No poverty. Bad guys always get caught.
— Bionic Spiral
I would devote my life to supporting students of color who are interested in pursuing higher education in the field of mental health. There is a great need for psychologists, social workers, and life coaches that look more like our ever-changing society.
— SULA
I would remove my father’s cancer so that he could be healthy again.
— Tanssitytön blogi
Foster and support more Asian-Canadians in the visual and performing arts, including the movie industry.
— Cycle Write Blog
If I could do anything, I’d be myself. Do all the things I aspire to do without being afraid of what the world is gonna think of me.
— Lyn Ann’s World
I would start a satirical news website to encourage people to laugh through these difficult times.
— The Nebulous Observer
If I could do anything, I would first start off by volunteering in local shelters and rehabilitation centers. I have had firsthand experience with seeing loved ones battle addictions and working to overcome them, and I feel like I could do something to help. Second, I would love to start my own editorial of sorts to share stories and experiences of people that go unnoticed.
— J’Anne Alexandra
If I could do anything, it would be to relax and accept the unknown.
— A blog by me
If I could do anything, I’d learn to love everyone equally.
— Sten Leinasaar
I’d grow hair and perhaps buy a comb.
God’s shoes are too big for me to fill, ask Jim Carrey, lol. But, if I could do anything, I would live as Adam, the first man in the bible, so that I could keep Eve from eating the forbidden fruit. That would have eliminated all the pain that causes humanity(All Of The Special People On This Platform) to suffer; such as poverty, murder, disease, old-age, natural disasters, loneliness, deceit, hate, envy, and any other life-debilitating event that happens.
I would provide permanent housing for everyone with everything included
Light up humanity with LOVE
Interesting post.
So good to see the positive side of life!
I loved reading these. Thanks to all for sharing them. Bionic Spiral’s was pretty fun. (Checked out the blog and loved the “Let’s Bring Birthdays Back” post, too. Actually all the posts. Now I’m hooked…)
If I could do anything, I’d live with my family at a zen monastery, with other like-minded families, no longer addicted to screens, helping save the world one mindful task and bell at a time. All those delicious, hot, vegan meals… and communal, reverent quietude.
I would love to travel the world and be a versatile speaker.
Fascinating, heart-rending post. What a splendid proposition. Thank you for posting.
I would be the richest man of the world.
Aw, this post put a smile on my face.
Two things: I would tell the world about how beautiful and peaceful Islam is and I would go to university again and get a veterinary degree to take care of all sick animals.. I still do but with knowledge would be better😊
I loved the ideas on this. I would want to do some of the things that I put off because of the work that would go into it or the fear of failure. Reading these responses reminds me that most of these things could be accomplished with that fist step in a process. I could finish my book, if I were to work on it regularly. Just as many of the others could start the process of doing what it is they dream of doing. I hope that they do.
I would leave the city to open a farm animal sanctuary and live happily ever after.
I would write a series of novels and make it available to everyone all around the world.
Would buy a house right away..
This was very inspiring and insightful… It’s truly shows we as humans have genuine pure intentions
This made me really happy to read. There’s some people with really big hearts in this world.
Very interesting, thought provoking post. Perhaps it also suggests the question, what is one thing that would move you closer to this thing you would do if you could, and why aren’t you doing that?
I would empowered girls and women so they could learn that they have rights, other ways if living and also dreams to achieve. I would love to see them go chase their goals. If It would be something for myself, I would publish a book.
Would love to go around the world fascinating the beauty
I would want to be that better person I have always wanted to be and also make my life worth living…
Because when there is life there is hope…
