When Hilde Lysiak was eight years old, she noticed that much of the news in her Pennsylvania town went unreported. She decided to launch an online newspaper, Orange Street News, and went out into the community to seek and share those untold stories. Now 12, the intrepid journalist has a six-book deal and an upcoming Apple show.
Hilde is among 14 inspiring people and organizations on our “Anything Is Possible” list for 2019. From a sewing community that empowers people of all body shapes and sizes to an expert photo colorist who transforms photographs of Holocaust victims, this diverse list shows that with WordPress, anything is possible.
No dream is too small. No dream is too big. Whether you have a personal blog, a website for your business or organization, or something in between, tell us:
What would you do if you could do anything?
Share your thoughts in a comment below, or respond in a new post and share the link. Be sure to tag your post with #AnythingIsPossible.
If I could do anything, I would assist the world’s children that are without a home and love with love and a warm place to sleep. I would attempt to shield them from the dangers of this world and protect them from all forms of harm. I would ensure that their health and well being is in place and that they have the means to live and thrive in this world without limitations. I would assist them in knowing that they have a purpose and destiny and despite their circumstances they should be able to walk into that purpose. I would speak life into them and pray that they never experience loss and pain and the feelings of being unloved.
Nice question I’ve always thought about. If I could do “anythings” (more than one thing), I would do more than anything (one thing), but since you asked about anything (or any-one:thing), then that would be to reverse global warming because I believe stipulations that say global warming is a major cause (and would continue to cause) of natural disasters that have been known to kill and incapacitate uncountable number of people
I’d love to write a book for myself!
If i could do anything .😏..I would go back în time to change everything i did wrong!!!😇😇
What would I do if I could do anything?… to start with I would adopt all the animals I could and let them run freely in a massive wildlife resort created just for them. But I would also want to help… help everything and everyone I can to become better, to be free, to be YOU. If I could do anything I would create a butterfly effect of everything good and make sure it’ keeps flying.
I would give drinking water, healthy food and vaccines to everyone in the world.
I guess I would teach people how to love and care each other not to be jealous and selfish. People in these days tend to do anything just to make them look rich and cool. But man, look what keep happening everyday? I am so sad to see this. Why dun we just share love and spread the joys?
As so many people and professionals are fighting brain cancer, I’d like to make the world a more welcoming and responsive place for those who make it through and face so many life changes. Patients along with their families and support groups face many life changes- a new normal. In addition, so far brain Cancer isn’t “cured” so there’s an added stress even though many things are really good. I call this being Brain Cancer Freeish and as we continue to fight brain cancer, we need to look at the next steps patients and support groups need after emergency mode.
I would teach the young people how to read. Instead of reading from left to right. I would teach them how to read from right to left. To provide a balance of scales in their life. I would teach them the grammatical constructs of the Aramaic language on how to perceive life on an East – West straight line. The cycle of life like a spinning wheel always in motion.
What would I do if I could do anything help children to rise to their potential, help the homeless, feed the hungry and adopt as many children as I could.
