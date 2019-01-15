When Hilde Lysiak was eight years old, she noticed that much of the news in her Pennsylvania town went unreported. She decided to launch an online newspaper, Orange Street News, and went out into the community to seek and share those untold stories. Now 12, the intrepid journalist has a six-book deal and an upcoming Apple show.

Hilde is among 14 inspiring people and organizations on our “Anything Is Possible” list for 2019. From a sewing community that empowers people of all body shapes and sizes to an expert photo colorist who transforms photographs of Holocaust victims, this diverse list shows that with WordPress, anything is possible.

No dream is too small. No dream is too big. Whether you have a personal blog, a website for your business or organization, or something in between, tell us:

What would you do if you could do anything?

Share your thoughts in a comment below, or respond in a new post and share the link. Be sure to tag your post with #AnythingIsPossible.

We look forward to reading your responses!

