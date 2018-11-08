Because We Can’t Get Enough of Books

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo from Pexels

Fall is in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere while spring is well underway in the Southern Hemisphere, but books are always in season. Today, we’re sharing three sites dedicated to the love of books and reading.

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” —Dr. Seuss

What David Read

In 2013 two sisters started to collect their dad’s short book reviews at What David Read. In the five years since, David has read 665 books and counting — from Ann Patchett to Zadie Smith. Be sure to check out his annual “best of” compilations — your favorite book may be waiting there for you (here’s the most recent collection, from 2017).

Always a reader, after our father David retired he started to read even more. He also started keeping track of his favorite books to share with us. At first, these took the form of monthly book reports sent via email which eventually included short reviews of the most notable books in the bunch. The email distribution list has grown, so my sister and I moved it all online to make it easier to share and search.

The Literary Sofa

Her love of reading and talking about good novels inspired author Isabel Costello to launch The Literary Sofa in September, 2011. In addition to book reviews, you’ll also find a series dedicated to guest authors writing about their craft.

Here you’ll find in-depth reviews, listings, guest author posts, and features about fiction from the perspective of both readers and writers. I hope you find something to add to your TBR list and look forward to hearing what excites you in the world of books.

“The unread story is not a story; it is little black marks on wood pulp. The reader, reading it, makes it live: a live thing, a story.” —Ursula K. Le Guin

The Book Wars

A prolific collaborative book blog, The Book Wars is run by passionate book lovers Yash, Nafiza, Janet, Jane, and Yuriy with the help of several contributors. In addition to reviews, the site also offers monthly themes, author interviews, and reading challenges to inspire you to keep turning pages.

We possess, among other things, an incalculable enthusiasm for children’s literature which led to our second possession, this blog!



