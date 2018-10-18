Totally Drawn to Inktober

By Sascha Düser, from Pexels.

Pen, watercolor, and gouache! Charcoal, pencil, and pastels! We’re over halfway through the month-long artistic challenge known as Inktober, where participants challenge themselves to create art by interpreting a new theme each day for 31 days. The ultimate goals? To start or maintain an artistic habit and have fun in the process.

Let’s take a look at some fantastic work by five artists who call WordPress.com home.

PENS AND PIGMENT

“Creativity takes courage.” — Henri Matisse

Each day, Inktober offers a new prompt — but that doesn’t mean you need to use it. At PENS AND PIGMENT, Emma’s created a series of wonderfully imaginative drawings featuring aristocratic animals, complete with a short backstory for each character. We loved the regal appearance of Badger, her day 10 piece.

madebyfay

When you take the time to document a moment on paper, it will stay with you forever. The artist behind madebyfay took a creative break while out shopping. She made a seemingly mundane, everyday moment — observing a fellow shopper as they reviewed their receipt — into a memory made extraordinary by capturing the details on paper.

Luana Vecchio

Looking for more inspiration? Check out the Art category here at Discover.

Artist Luana Vecchio’s done a beautiful, stark take on “The Waking,” a piece by Sir John Everett Millais. The deep contrast between the ink and the white space lends an incredible, foreboding quality to the drawing.

that’s sum art!

Suma Karveti does an amazing job creating warmth and focus with sparing use of color. In this particular example, the color draws your eye right to the center of the piece. A fitting subject for the prompt “precious,” wouldn’t you agree?

DONALD MATIRI

“To draw, you must close your eyes and sing” — Pablo Picasso

Donald started his blog in September, just in time to gear up for Inktober. He’s quickly become a prolific poster, sharing his portraits and fan art nearly every day. For Inktober, he’s posting portraits under the theme, “icons of the world.” His portrait of Maya Angelou deep in thought is quite lovely; the Angelou quote he’s shared is fitting inspiration for the final two weeks of Inktober: “If you’re always trying to be normal you will never know how amazing you can be.”

For more, check out the Inktober tag in the WordPress.com Reader.

Power your website with access to custom WordPress plugins and themes, real‑time concierge support, Google Analytics, and unlimited storage.

Compare our plans