Learn SEO from WordPress Experts Without Leaving Your Living Room

An expectant crowd awaits the speaker at WordCamp EU in Belgrade, Serbia, earlier in 2018.

Every year, the WordPress community organizes conferences called WordCamps in dozens of cities. Drawing WordPress experts both local and global, WordCamps offer talks, training, and workshops on everything from developing themes to design best practices to two things that are near and dear to every site owner’s heart: marketing and SEO (search engine optimization).

The best part? WordCamp sessions are recorded, and the recordings are available — and free — on WordPress.tv. You’ve got a a whole network of SEO specialists in your corner! Here are four great sessions, each under 45 minutes, that you can watch right from this post.

Copywriting crash course

Pam Ann Aungst owns her own SEO and SEM (search engine marketing) firm. Her talk from WordCamp Albuquerque, “Killer Keywords: How to Write Content for Both Humans and Search Engines,” is a must for anyone hoping to get more eyeballs on their site.

SEO for absolutely anyone

If you have a website, you probably want people to be able to find it easily. How do most people look for information online? Search engines. And that means you probably want to know some SEO basics. Michael MacMillan’s session from WordCamp Halifax — “Dr. Strangeranks, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love SEO” — is a great starting place.

Driving traffic with email

Email is a powerful tool for getting people to visit your website. Even better are automated emails that are sent automatically depending on what your site visitors are up to — they save you energy, and put relevant information in front of people at the right time. Cyndie Shaffstall’s WordCamp Phoenix talk, “Blast, Drip, and Nurture: Automated Marketing to Your Website Visitors” gives you the tools to sketch our your own email strategy.

Market like you mean it

We’re all marketed to by dozens of companies, products, and websites every day. Marketing that stands out — that makes a real impact on people — requires empathy for the people you’re marketing to. Nevena Tomovic explores both the theory and concrete practice of marketing with craft and care in “The Art of Empathy in Customer Marketing,” her talk from WordCamp London.

Interested in attending a WordCamp in person? Check out the schedule.

These sessions are all in English, but WordPress.tv isn’t. Since WordCamps are held all over the world — Taipei, Bucharest, Kigali, Bogotà, Ahmedabad, and many more — you’ll find videos in lots of languages.

Have you found an especially helpful session on WordPress.tv? Share in the comments!