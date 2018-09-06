Accepting Money on Your Site Isn’t Just for Online Stores

People build websites for countless reasons. Some want a space for personal expression and growth, while others focus exclusively on generating income. There’s also a wide area in the middle of this spectrum, full of websites that need to check several boxes: to educate, inspire, connect, and collect some money along the way.

Have you considered accepting payments on your site but weren’t sure how to go about it without distracting from your content? From a blogger’s tip jar to a nonprofit organization soliciting donations, the possibilities are endless. Here are three examples of websites using the Simple Payments button to great effect while staying true to their core mission.

Show visitors what your event is all about (and give them a chance to participate, if they want).

Getting a literary award off the ground takes time, skill, and stamina — which is why the Bath Novel Award for emerging writers, like other similar contests, charges entrants a reading fee using the Simple Payments button:



The site doesn’t bombard a casual visitor with insistent pleas to enter the contest — instead, the homepage focuses on general information and features an interview with the current award cycle’s judge, literary agent Felicity Blunt. For those interested in participating, though, the payment page is just one click away through the ENTRY link in the site’s navigation menu:



You leave the award’s site informed (it even includes a “How to Win a Novel Award” section) and even excited, but never harried.

Educate potential customers about your courses (and let them buy a gift certificate while they’re at it).

In Upstate New York, Play2Learn offers early-childhood family classes centered around games, music, and lots of movement — and their warm-yet-functional site design encourages a viewer to explore the options on offer:



The site includes all the information a parent might need before enrolling, from a calendar page to detailed descriptions of courses. It also lets friends and family show their love with a gift certificate:



The Contact Form / Simple Payments button combo ensures that the Play2Learn team knows who to forward the certificate to, and makes it possible for the gift-givers to choose their desired amount.

Showcare your beautiful creations (and sell them, too, if you’d like).

Ceramic artist Alison Palmer, based in rural Connecticut, produces striking animal-themed boxes, canisters, and sculptures, which are front and center on her gallery’s homepage.

The site encourages visitors to browse Alison’s work from past firings, check out future workshops, and find their way to the gallery. The menu also features — rather discreetly — a link to Alison’s online store, where you can see what’s available for sale and make a purchase:



The visitor’s experience remains pleasantly balanced: potter(y)heads can learn and find inspiration, while the impulse-buyers can claim a glossy clay octopus with the click of a button.

How to add a payment button

The Simple Payments feature is available on WordPress.com Premium and Business plans. To add a button, go to My Sites and click on Site Pages → Add or Blog Posts → Add (or open an existing page or post).

In your toolbar, click the ⌄ next to the ⊕ symbol, and then the Add Payment Button option. You’ll fill out the details for what you’re selling and add the email address for your PayPal account (where the money will be sent). Your readers can then send you a payment with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account!

Upgrade to the WordPress.com Premium or Business plan to enjoy this feature — as well as advanced social media and customization options, unlimited access to all premium themes, and more.