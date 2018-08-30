Inspiration Station: Three Bloggers on Why They Write

Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels.

In the Northern Hemisphere, it’s back-to-school time. As people put away their beach blankets for the year, we often see a resurgence in blogging. Not quite feeling motivated to face your keyboard just yet? Here’s some inspiration from three diverse bloggers on why they maintain a blogging habit.

To get more comfortable with yourself

“It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” — Henry David Thoreau

At mix it up with curves, style blogger Vivian sees fashion on a budget as an outlet for her creativity. In sharing the outfits she creates, she wants “to make getting dressed (and living life) feel good for all.” Blogging has helped her expand her comfort zone.

Taking the initial steps to start a blog was the hardest part. Although my close friends and family were on board, most people didn’t get the concept. My experience has been that once you are woman over 35, there’s an expectation that you disappear. You get lost in the role of wife, mother, or the one associated with your career. Sure, these roles are all important. However, they can slowly eclipse your individuality as a woman. My opinion is that we are all (men too) too interesting to be defined by one facet of our life. Interestingly, by going out of my comfort zone to blog, I’ve become more comfortable with myself. I think taking pictures made me more aware of what works for me and what doesn’t. I don’t go buying clothes in hopes that I will “fit in” to them after losing weight. I just get the size that works for me and take it from there. Let me tell you, life is so much easier when I get dressed in the morning as a result! Blogging also introduced me to a new community. –Vivian

To inspire and motivate others

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

— Mahatma Karamchand Gandhi

Cristian Mihai writes serials, short stories, and novels, and has been blogging for six years at his self-titled site. Why does he continue to post every day? Not only because he’s fallen in love with the process of writing; he wants to make a difference for readers.

Every once in a while someone feels overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of posts that I write and they leave a comment asking why do I do this. Or how. Or they even get a bit angry at me for punching the keys so much. Isn’t this the idea? The dream is to write. To be able to write as much as possible. Also, the dream is to be able to inspire people and offer them the motivation they need to overcome certain obstacles, to feel as if they can conquer their circumstances and become who they want to be. –Cristian Mihai

To create meaningful connections with others

“A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.” — John Lennon

Blogger Lisa Lawrence writes about her life and adventures with her husband Richard at For the Love of Lawrence. In addition to chronicling her feelings and experiences as an introvert, she appreciates the connections she’s made with readers.

Plain and simply, I find it to be therapeutic. On top of this factor, the blogging community is a big reason behind why I continue to blog and share my experiences. It is through reading others blog posts, hearing their stories and sharing their experiences that has given me the strength and comfort to be able to share my own. –Lisa Lawrence

Your turn at the microphone

The reasons we blog are as individual as our strands of DNA. Why do you blog? Why do you find it rewarding? Please share your experiences in the comments.

