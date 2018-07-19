Five Post Ideas for Your Business Blog

Photo by Loe Moshkovska from Pexels

Congratulations! You’ve created a business website to showcase your products and services to the world. Now it’s time to connect with your growing customer/fan base by committing to publish regularly on your blog. Not sure what to blog about? Here are five ideas — with a few samples — to kickstart your business blogging habit.

Start with the goods (and services!)

Never heard of an editorial calendar? Learn more.

What do you sell? Physical products? The time it takes you to provide a service? Even if you think your customers know exactly what they can get from you, it’s always good to remind them. Are you a woodworker selling homemade planters and outdoor furniture? Perhaps you’re a physical trainer who helps people get into shape. Write a post about the product or service you specialize in. What is it that sets you apart from your competition? Price? Quality? Exceptional service? Be specific: make it easy for potential customers to understand why they should choose you. If you’ve got more than one product or service, you’ve got fodder for a series of posts to help fill your editorial calendar.

Highlight FAQs — and their answers

Which questions do customers ask most often? Write a blog post to pose a customer question and then answer it. At The Slipcover Maker, Karen’s customers often wonder which fabrics make the best pet-proof slipcovers. On her blog, she answers that question with a detailed list of specific fabrics that stand up to fido with grace and aplomb. What’s more? The post’s comment section makes for an excellent forum to answer any follow-up question that readers may have.

Introduce yourself

Feeling shy or reticent to talk about yourself? Have someone guest post an interview with you.

You might already have an “About” page on which you share a little bit about yourself and your business, though you should take every opportunity to put your brand in front of customers. Everyone loves a story — how did you get to start your own business? What drives you to serve your customers? What gives you the most satisfaction about a job well done? These important, but invisible details are part of what sets you apart from your competition — they’re elements that no one else brings to your products/services that customers should know about.

Help customers get the most from your product

Educating customers on how to maximize your product or service is always a win-win. D’Artagnan supplies organic poultry, game, foie gras, pâtés, sausages, smoked delicacies, and wild mushrooms to restaurants, hotels, retailers, chefs, and consumers. Their blog, Center Of The Plate is a veritable buffet of recipes geared to helping customers to get the best out of their products. Posts, which feature some lovely (and tantalizing!) photography, highlight what customers can make using their products. A repeated sign-off paragraph in each post reinforces the company’s raison d’être and commitment to quality.

Share your love

Plenty of businesses start out as a hobby — a labor of love. At Restoring Vintage Bicycles from the Hand Built Era, Nola Wilken shares her passion for French, hand-built steel touring bicycles made from the ’30s through the ’80s. She’s experienced in restoration and revels in showcasing every detail of a process, enhanced her story plenty of photos — it’s a great way to highlight her attention to detail and the pride she takes in craftsmanship.

Power your website with access to custom WordPress plugins and themes, real‑time concierge support, Google Analytics, and unlimited storage.

Compare our plans