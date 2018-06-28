Your Recommended Reading: The Books You Didn’t Know You Needed

Photo by Min An from Pexels

The Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafón once said, “Books are mirrors. You only see in them what you already have inside of you.”

Which books have spoken to you about events in your life, both past and present? Today we’ll look at how reading helped novelist Ann Patchett after her stepfather’s death — books she didn’t know she needed until she read them.

“Grief on one shoulder, gratitude on the other”

In Ann Patchett’s recent post at musing, she talks about the death of her stepfather, Mike Glasscock, and recalls his positive influence on her development as a writer.

Mike came into my life when I was five, and even though he and my mother parted ways when I was 24, he and I stayed close until the end. Mike’s belief in me was epic. When I was a little kid, and I mean little, eight or nine, he would say, “Someday I’m going to open up a book and it’s going to say, ‘for Mike Glasscock.’” And he was right. I dedicated Commonwealth to him.

For a time, grief took Patchett out of the mindset she needs to be in to write, and so she turned to books as she processed her loss. In the post, she shares four books that she read after Glasscock’s passing and notes, “Lucky for me, I’d been reading the right books without knowing how soon I was going to be needing them.” Without spoiling the post (go read it!), the books not only helped Ann through a very difficult time, but a chance encounter during that period of grief brought a new creative outlet.

Your turn to step up to the microphone

Which books have spoken to you, just when you needed it most? It might have been when you needed an emotional pick-me-up, or one might have helped you process a difficult event, or perhaps something you read helped you to find gratitude for the people you’ve met or experiences you’ve had in life. Please share the books you didn’t know you needed in the comments.

