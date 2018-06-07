Abridged Classics: Summaries of Books You Were Supposed to Read (But Probably Didn’t)

Want to read more than 100 famous works of literature in no time? John Atkinson, the cartoonist at Wrong Hands, has the perfect book for you. In Abridged Classics, just published by HarperCollins, he compiles super-succinct summaries of literary classics in the light-hearted, humorous style that his blog readers have grown to love. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find in these pages.
Visit John’s site, Wrong Hands, or buy the book, Abridged Classics: Brief Summaries of Books You Were Supposed to Read but Probably Didn’t.
Looks like it’s a funny read.
I love this so much. Hilarious! Thank you!
So punchy! I love this!
Lol, perfect.
These are fantastic!
clever! I see a complete writing activity using your tunes as a hook!
Lol wonderful 😀 Thanks for this.
So glad you featured John’s work — he is consistently hilarious, and always clever. Best wishes on his new book!
Haha these are smart!
