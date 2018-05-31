Set Up a One-Page Website or Multi-Panel Homepage

Websites come in all shapes and sizes. More traditional websites are made up of separate pages. Other sites may consist of just a homepage, with panels of text and images. You can choose from a handful of themes that support this single-page, multi-panel look. Need inspiration? These websites offer a sample of what you can do.

Jia Tolentino is a staff writer at the New Yorker. Her site at jia.blog uses the free Pique theme.

Jia Tolentino’s new website shows off Pique’s one-page look and multi-panel functionality. Her homepage is composed of sections of text (her bio, list of publications, upcoming speaking engagements, and contact information) with a few black-and-white photographs mixed in.

Pique was designed for small businesses like cafes in mind, but it’s suitable for anyone who wants to present separate sections of information in this visual format. When you first activate Pique, it will display posts on your homepage in a traditional blog feed, so to achieve this look, make sure to set a static homepage. Then, you can add more panels (which are simply created from the standard pages on your site).

At Creative Capital Human Resources, Evelyn Gentry works with organizations to create diverse and inclusive workplaces. Her site uses the free Shoreditch theme.

Creative Capital Human Resources is a local business in Chicago that has participated in the Rebrand Cities project, which aims to bring more small businesses online. Its founder, Evelyn Gentry, uses the Shoreditch theme to introduce her business and the services it offers. The theme has a special Panel Page Template, which highlights different pages on the homepage. Evelyn uses the template to showcase her Services, Founder, and Get a Quote pages.

Similar to Pique above, when you first activate Shoreditch, your posts will be displayed in a traditional blog format. To set up your site like the demo, follow the steps to activate a static homepage. For your designated homepage, make sure to set the Page Template to Panel Page Template in the Page Attributes panel on the right. Then, you can add child pages to this page, which will display as panels.

Want more? Explore the site of Cologne, Germany-based photographer Martin Klengel, who uses the premium Swell theme, which is ideal for people who want to showcase video on their homepage. The site of the Osho Festival in Portugal, designed with the premium Purpose theme, offers templates to create a customized homepage as well.

