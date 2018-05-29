Showcase Your Best Work with Portfolio Projects

With our collection of themes, you’re bound to find a template that showcases your work, no matter your passion — from photography to woodworking to flower arranging. And with the portfolio feature — available on all WordPress.com sites — you can highlight your most notable projects in a dedicated space that’s separate from your blog posts. Here’s how.

Display portfolio projects on your site

A portfolio on a WordPress.com site is made up of “portfolio projects,” a format that’s neither a post nor a page: they are organized separately and set apart from your posts and pages. Some of our visual and grid-style themes are designed with portfolio projects in mind and have the feature turned on by default — but if you’re not using one of these themes, you can activate the feature manually.

Memoirist, poet, and fiction writer Richard Hoffman uses portfolio projects to showcase six books on his homepage. Each portfolio project acts as a promotional page for each book and includes blurbs, reviews, and call-to-action buttons (“Order Book”) that direct readers to Amazon pages. Richard’s theme, Port, has built-in portfolio support, and a portfolio page template that displays projects by category with a nice animation effect.

Over at HQCovers, a site about soundtrack art, the writer highlights three types of artwork — mockups, vinyl sleeves, and digital booklets — using portfolio projects under the post slider. This theme, Qua, has a versatile homepage template that showcases portfolio projects with different layouts.

You can specify the number of projects to display on your homepage. Once you add portfolio projects, WordPress.com will automatically create a unique URL for your entire portfolio archive, like discover.wordpress.com/portfolio (using your own site’s web address), which will house all of your projects in one place.

Get started with your portfolio

Access your portfolio settings at My Site(s) → Portfolio. If you’re not using a theme with the feature built in, activate it in My Site(s) → Settings → Writing → Content types and switch on the Portfolio Projects option.

Create a new project by going to Portfolio → Add. Similar to blog posts, these projects are ordered by the date they’re created, with the most recent project displayed first. High-quality image thumbnails elevate the look of your portfolio on your homepage, so we recommend you set a featured image and excerpt (under More Options) to all portfolio projects so they’re properly displayed on your site.

You can also organize your projects with Project Types (similar to categories) and Project Tags (similar to tags). See Project Types in action on Richard’s archive page — you can view his books by category (fiction, memoir, or poetry):

Since themes behave differently, be sure to refer to your theme’s support page for information on how your homepage works, or if there are special templates or options that may affect how you incorporate your portfolio projects.

For more, read the portfolios support page and these additional tips.

Ready to take your site to the next level? Get advanced SEO, eCommerce, customization, and social media tools, enjoy unlimited access to premium themes, and more with the WordPress.com Business or Premium plans.

Compare our plans