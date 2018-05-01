Get Inspired and Motivated By These Health and Wellness Sites

Building a website for your wellness community? A hub to promote your work as a fitness consultant? A space for clients to book your personal training sessions? Get design ideas and quick tips from these WordPress.com Business websites.

Wellness for Busy Lives is a WordPress.com Business site that uses plugins.

Wellness for Busy Lives is a site aimed to educate, motivate, and inspire people to be the best versions of themselves, covering physical, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, occupational, and social wellness. A directory of practitioners throughout England allows professionals to promote their practices and connect with likeminded people.

Here are more examples of the popup form.

Quick Tip: If you use Mailchimp, add a Subscriber Popup Form so you can build your email subscriber list — the popup form will appear shortly after someone visits your site for the first time. You can design and configure the form however you’d like — here’s an example at Wellness for Busy Lives:

Live Well Utah is a WordPress.com Business site using the Bromley theme.

Live Well Utah, the blog of Utah State University Extension, provides Utah families with information on food, gardening, home and family (finances, cleaning, emergency preparedness, marriage), and 4-H youth programs.

Quick Tip: Many themes on WordPress.com — especially premium designs — have special options that are built into the theme. Bromley has a Featured Content section under the header that showcases up to a dozen posts that you specify with a “featured” tag. Check your current theme’s showcase page for details or explore the settings at My Site → Customize and look for a tab labeled Featured Content — you might find options you didn’t know existed!

The Mind Room is a WordPress.com Business site that takes advantage of the versatile Appetite theme.

The mission at The Mind Room, a community of professionals based in Melbourne, Australia, is to share psychological knowledge and tools to empower individuals to not just survive, but thrive. The team of psychologists believes that when people know more about how their minds work, they live more meaningful lives.

Looking for a free design with similar functionality? Explore Affinity, which offers a customizable one-page look, or Shoreditch, which has a Panel Page Template that can higlight multiple pages on your homepage.

Quick Tip: Highlight your organization’s array of services with a scrolling Front Page Template, which is available on some themes. Using the premium Appetite theme, The Mind Room showcases its workshops and programs with a slideshow at the top, featured pages, built-in call-to-action buttons, and a section of rotating testimonials. (You don’t need this theme to display your client or customer feedback — read this resource on testimonials for more.)

Majuta Wellness is a small business that’s part of the Rebrand Cities initiative that aims to get more local businesses online.

Majuta Wellness focuses on Kemetic Yoga (an ancient Egyptian system of yoga enlightenment), meditation, and journaling to promote rejuvenation and wellness. Based in Newark, New Jersey, practitioner and instructor Jillian offers weekly flow classes, a multi-week heading series for women, and a wellness and leadership series for parents, teachers, and other community members.

Use the payment button so clients can book your classes and workshops.

Quick Tip: Keep your small business website simple: include essentials like an About page and a Contact page, list your services, and add your social icons so followers can connect with you. A succinct front-page message introducing your practice or mission is a great way to welcome new readers.

