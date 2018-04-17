Scenes of Springtime and Sakura from Celia in Tokyo

Teacher and blogger Celia Knox — originally from Far North Queensland, Australia, and now living in Tokyo — recently photographed parts of Japan as it was blanketed in pink during festive hanami season. Catch a glimpse of this fleeting landscape on her blog, Celia in Tokyo, as she documents the sakura (cherry blossom) trail.
Hanami (or flower viewing) season at its peak near the Arakawa River, a short walk from Kumagaya Station in Saitama Prefecture.
A boat ride on a sakura-framed canal in Kawagoe, a popular day-trip destination from Tokyo.
Festival lanterns and sakura at dusk create a lovely landscape in Kawagoe.
A pathway surrounded by ema — plaques of wishes — at the Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine, as known as the shrine of love.
More plaques at Chureito Pagoda at Arakurayama-Sengen Park.
View all of Celia’s photographs
Wow. Excellent 🙂
Beautiful! I love all the blossoms!
Magnificent.
Wow!
So beautiful!
Beautiful.
Wow, nice post.
Thats so awesome… I want to live in Japan too, honestly. xD
Your work is so lovely. Japan is my favorite place in the entire world. I am envious of all the time you have to enjoy its beauty. When we visit, we travel for three weeks at a time. That is never enough and always leaves me wanting more. My favorite castle is the nightingale castle.
Love your photos.
This is an incredible story. I am in love with the pink blossoms. The image of their soft petals lighten the stress I feel sometimes in life. The signs of spring bring me hope. You travels and life in Toyko inspire me for my own adventure plans, desires for more blogging, and travel blog thoughts. You sound like you are living the life you want. You sound happy and free. The plaques of wishes in the Shrine of Wishes looks so incredible. And I have always wanted to attend a festival of lights. So extraordinary in our ordinary world. Thanks for your stories. I am now following along with you!
