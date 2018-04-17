Scenes of Springtime and Sakura from Celia in Tokyo

Teacher and blogger Celia Knox — originally from Far North Queensland, Australia, and now living in Tokyo — recently photographed parts of Japan as it was blanketed in pink during festive hanami season. Catch a glimpse of this fleeting landscape on her blog, Celia in Tokyo, as she documents the sakura (cherry blossom) trail.

Hanami (or flower viewing) season at its peak near the Arakawa River, a short walk from Kumagaya Station in Saitama Prefecture.





A boat ride on a sakura-framed canal in Kawagoe, a popular day-trip destination from Tokyo.





Festival lanterns and sakura at dusk create a lovely landscape in Kawagoe.





A pathway surrounded by ema — plaques of wishes — at the Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine, as known as the shrine of love.





More plaques at Chureito Pagoda at Arakurayama-Sengen Park.

View all of Celia’s photographs

