Showcase Your Art with These Professional Portfolio Themes

If you’re an artist, be sure to use your online presence to display your latest masterpieces and seek out new clients. Here are three illustrators that effectively promote their artwork with stunning portfolio-style websites.

Federico Paoli, an artist in Lucca, Italy, focuses on illustration, graphic design, and art direction.

Read how to set up the Photo Blog theme.

Federico Paoli uses Photo Blog, a single-column, grid-based theme that showcases his latest illustrations. This portfolio layout is one of four “style packs” included in this premium theme — you can switch to a different design with just a click.

We love Federico’s minimal, highly curated look: each post highlights a single illustration, and he displays one link at the top right to his Contact page, which lists his social links, representation and client information, and features in publications.

Explore Photo Blog

Lily Williams is a freelance artist in Denver, Colorado. Through her art and stories, she aims to inspire change through education that is fun and accessible.

Not using Soho? Turn on the portfolio feature in My Sites → Settings → Writing → Content types.

Similar to Federico, Lily Williams promotes her artwork with a grid-style front page. She uses the premium Soho theme, which has a built-in portfolio page template that beautifully promotes portfolio projects.

Lily organizes her menus on the left by medium (books, illustration, comics, animation, and more) and includes links to essential pages (About, Contact), her blog, and her shop at Society6.

Explore Soho

Robert M. Ball is an illustrator, designer, and comic maker based in London, England, and works for clients like HBO, Disney, ESPN, Sony, and Conde Nast.

Robert M. Ball illustrates dynamic scenes from Game of Thrones and other well-known stories in fantasy and popular culture. He uses the free Cubic theme to display his work, which has large featured images for the greatest visual impact.

His menu is tucked away in the slide-out sidebar, and directs visitors to his About page, social profiles, and Big Cartel shop. Robert also has Infinite Scroll enabled on his site, which loads the next set of posts automatically when you’ve approached the bottom of his homepage — this way, you can sample as much of his work as possible with no effort on your part.

Explore Cubic

Ready for your own domain name, like lilywilliamsart.com? Want unlimited access to our premium themes, the ability to sell your art with the payment button, custom CSS, and more? Upgrade to WordPress.com Premium or Business.

Compare these plans