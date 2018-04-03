10 WordPress.com Bloggers to Follow on Instagram

These days, sharing and engaging on social media is essential to growing your business or personal brand. Here are 10 writers, artists, and photographers taking advantage of Instagram to expand their reach.

Brooklyn-based fashion photographer BriAnne Wills photographs women and their feline companions all over New York City at Girls and Their Cats. To date, she’s showcased over 200 women in this series.



Illustrator Tabi at Busy Bee doodles, adores animals, and can often be found exploring the forests in England, where she lives. On Instagram, Tabi shares her latest whimsical sketches and scenes in progress.



We featured Omar last year when he launched omarzrobles.blog. Get your own .blog domain.

Street and dance photographer Omar Z Robles beautifully captures the movement of the human body in different locations around the world.



Learn more about Russ in our interview from the WordPress.com Blog.

Russ Crandall, the author of The Ancestral Table and Paleo Takeout, publishes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly recipes inspired by traditional and international cuisines on his food blog, The Domestic Man.



Party Hardy blogger Courtney Hardy, previously based in Los Angeles, recently moved to Europe with her husband and is beginning a new adventure in Budapest. On Instagram, she shares her passion for fashion, food, DIY, home decor, and travel.



We love the displays of books and journals of writer, mother, and former middle school teacher Jennifer F. Santucci. Her images inspire you to dive into a book, explore your creativity on a blank page, and plan your next project.



Toronto-based photographer Ryan Bolton shoots landscapes, weddings, concerts, and portraits. His Instagram feed is a tightly curated gallery of his professional work around the world.



Erika, the Barcelona-based blogger at loareknits, is a PhD student and scientist by day and knitter and crocheter by night. Love yarn as much as she does? You might enjoy her crafty creations.



Oxford-based teacher and aspiring personal trainer Hannah at Hannah Eats loves to cook and bake and focuses on healthy, simple, yet delicious recipes.



Read our interview with Phoebe about building an audience and brand and making money as a travel blogger.

Phoebe Lee and Matt Turk inspire bloggers and travelers at Little Grey Box with destination guides, travel tips, and blogging and branding advice. Their individual feeds are sure to stir your wanderlust with photographs and engaging video clips.





Follow us on Instagram @wordpressdotcom to discover featured writers, artists, and creative professionals and to see what we’re up to at events around the world. What are your favorite Instagram accounts?