10 WordPress.com Bloggers to Follow on Instagram

These days, sharing and engaging on social media is essential to growing your business or personal brand. Here are 10 writers, artists, and photographers taking advantage of Instagram to expand their reach.
Girls and Their Cats // @girlsandtheircats
Brooklyn-based fashion photographer BriAnne Wills photographs women and their feline companions all over New York City at Girls and Their Cats. To date, she’s showcased over 200 women in this series.
“In 2016, I lost my beloved soulmate cat, Oliver, when he was only 7. It was sudden and devastating, as Oliver had seen me through many hard transitions in my life and I wasn’t prepared to lose my constant companion. After that, I said I wouldn’t adopt again as I didn’t want to let myself get that attached to another innocent animal. My downfall, however, came when my friend Danielle adopted two cats from Happy Homes Animal Rescue in New Jersey. I started following their Instagram account, and pretty quickly fell in love with a one-eyed white Persian. I’ve always had a thing for one-eyed cats, and here was one literally staring me in the face! Minerva (or “Poppy,” as she was named then) had been rescued from the streets of Cairo, Egypt by an incredible man named Ahmed. She was motherless and so small, so he took her in and nursed her around the clock until she was strong and healthy enough to be sent to Happy Homes. Thanks to @happyhomesinc I also quickly fell in love with a black Persian cat who just looked spooked; I felt like he needed someone to tell him that everything was going to be ok!” @msbethanywatson . #catlady #bethanywatson #girlsandtheircats #adoptdontshop #persiancat
Busy Bee // @tabithebear
Illustrator Tabi at Busy Bee doodles, adores animals, and can often be found exploring the forests in England, where she lives. On Instagram, Tabi shares her latest whimsical sketches and scenes in progress.
Omar Z Robles // @omarzrobles
Street and dance photographer Omar Z Robles beautifully captures the movement of the human body in different locations around the world.
The Domestic Man // @thedomesticman
Russ Crandall, the author of The Ancestral Table and Paleo Takeout, publishes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly recipes inspired by traditional and international cuisines on his food blog, The Domestic Man.
Party Hardy // @courtneypartyhardy
Party Hardy blogger Courtney Hardy, previously based in Los Angeles, recently moved to Europe with her husband and is beginning a new adventure in Budapest. On Instagram, she shares her passion for fashion, food, DIY, home decor, and travel.
Jennifer F. Santucci // @jennifer_f_santucci
We love the displays of books and journals of writer, mother, and former middle school teacher Jennifer F. Santucci. Her images inspire you to dive into a book, explore your creativity on a blank page, and plan your next project.
But what about the rest of us? What about the nobodies and the nothings, the invisible girls? We learn to hold our heads as if we wear crowns. We learn to wring magic from the ordinary. . Inej Ghafa, Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo . What are some quotes from books/movies/TV shows, etc. that deeply affected you? Or characters? . Inej is one of my all-time favorite characters. Yes, she’s a bad ass. Yes, she and Kaz are awesome. But, for international women’s day, I thought this quote from her would be quite fitting. . Not to spoil the story too much, but Inej has this realization during a confrontation with another character who, by all rights, has lived a life of privilege and has advantages Inej never had and this character should be the one who comes out on top. This moment is a turning point for not only Inej, but the reader as well. I’m not gonna lie. I cried after reading this part in the book because as a WOC (Inej is too), this quote spoke to me so much! I’d never seen my feelings captured so well in one moment in a book. . Needless to say, I highly recommend this series! . This shot is a little different from the usual because I wanted to address two prompts for #marchlitwrit: How/where you take notes | National Proofreading Day: Whoops! I take notes at my office desk, dinner table, while sitting on my bed! But I always use my notebooks when I do. The other night, I spent time setting up my revision notebook and I have to say, it’s pretty awesome. For proofreading, if you haven’t noticed, Inej’s quote that I lettered had a word missing, so I edited it. I wrote the quote when I was still learning to letter and I didn’t want to start over again. But I am learning to embrace imperfections and to care more about content than perfection. . #readlikeagirl Inspiring Quote—This is such a great challenge—it celebrate’s women’s month! . #leighbardugo #crookedkingdom #inejghafa #InternationalWomensDay #iwd #womenunite #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #yareads #yalovin #readerlife #igreads #diversebooks #writerswhobookstagram #jennfswrites #amrevising #notebookaddict #bujojunkie #bujolife #writercommunity #momswhowrite #writerlife
Ryan Bolton // @ryanbolton
Toronto-based photographer Ryan Bolton shoots landscapes, weddings, concerts, and portraits. His Instagram feed is a tightly curated gallery of his professional work around the world.
Loareknits // @loareknits
Erika, the Barcelona-based blogger at loareknits, is a PhD student and scientist by day and knitter and crocheter by night. Love yarn as much as she does? You might enjoy her crafty creations.
Midweek happiness: working a row on Paula's Ranunculus before leaving the house today. New evening ritual: get home, kiss the husband, put pyjamas on, wash hands, rub in @moel.view.yarn 's lotion bar and pick up this 👆 beauty. Good morning! . #knittingismymeditation #knittingismylovelanguage #theartofslowliving #liveslow #midweekhappiness #hyggelife #sweaterweather #slowcoffeemovement #moelviewyarn #seeksimplicty
Hannah Eats // @_hannaheats
Oxford-based teacher and aspiring personal trainer Hannah at Hannah Eats loves to cook and bake and focuses on healthy, simple, yet delicious recipes.
Who else loves a cheeky, chocolate breakfast bowl? These zoats were just what I needed after a @lesmillsgrit morning sweat session! I’ve mixed in my @missfitsnutrition chocolate pea protein to make it extra chocolatey and then topped with @nushfoods cashew yogurt, cacao nibs and a sprinkle of @the_goodguru good seeds and fibre! Use the code HANEATS5 for £5 off of your @missfitsnutrition order! #breakfast #chocolate #healthybreakfast #oatmeal
Little Grey Box // @littlegreybox_phoebe and @littlegreybox_matt
Phoebe Lee and Matt Turk inspire bloggers and travelers at Little Grey Box with destination guides, travel tips, and blogging and branding advice. Their individual feeds are sure to stir your wanderlust with photographs and engaging video clips.
