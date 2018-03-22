After sharing tips on how to build a strong visual brand, some of you asked for guidance on creating your own logo for your business or personal brand. Using Canva’s handy Online Logo Maker, here’s a quick tutorial on making a logo for your site.

Canva is a free graphic design tool that you can use to make a custom header and other images for your site, as well as banners or graphics for social media. If you’re not a graphic design whiz, it’s a great way to create your own images. In this how-to, we’ll use Canva’s Online Logo Maker to make a simple yet professional logo for an imaginary restaurant, The Breakfast Spot.

Create your site logo with Canva

Tip: Each theme has its own ideal logo dimensions.

Check your theme’s support page for details.

Go to the Online Logo Maker and click the green Start Designing a Custom Logo button to open the Canva editor. On the left, you’ll see the Layouts panel, populated with many pre-made logos. For our restaurant’s logo, I envision a circle to emphasize the “spot” in “The Breakfast Spot.” Scrolling through the options, I see a logo for Fleur Organic Cosmetics, which includes a purple circle. I drag and drop the logo into the empty square on the right in the editor.

In Canva, you can deconstruct these pre-made logos to fit your needs, so if you like an element within a logo (a shape, the combination of fonts, the color palette, etc.), experiment with it! You can click on parts of a logo to delete existing elements (like the text) and start fresh. Here, I’ll begin by selecting and deleting the text (“Fleur Organic Cosmetics”).

I want to change the color palette of this logo, so I click on the cream background to make sure it’s selected, then click a small square at the top left of the editor, which displays the current background color (cream). I’d like a white background instead, so I select the white swatch at the bottom right of the color picker tool.

This action changes the background from cream to white:

Tip: If you want to use a specific shade, click the + in the color picker tool to enter a six-digit color code.

Next, I want the primary shade in my logo to match the colorful interior and laid-back vibe of my beachside restaurant. I click somewhere inside the circle to select it, and once again open the color picker tool by clicking on the small square at the top left of the editor. Our restaurant’s front door and the accent color on our walls is a bold coral pink, so I select this shade to visually tie our physical business to our website.

Tip: If you don’t see a text sample you’d like to work with, click the heading, subheading, or descriptive text options at the top and make your own from scratch.

Now it’s time to add some text! On the left-side panel, you’ll see different tabs: Layouts, Elements, Text, Background, and Uploads. Let’s click on Text to add our restaurant’s name to the logo. In the Text tab, you’ll see many pre-designed font combinations to choose from. Let’s explore all these options! If you click on sample text that isn’t right for your logo, just delete it by clicking the trash icon at the top right of the editor.

After scrolling and trying a few samples, I find one with a lovely hand-drawn font, Playlist Script, that I’d like to use for my logo. (You can view the font of any sample text by looking for the font name at the top left of the toolbar.)

After deleting the default description text of one of these text samples, I type the restaurant’s name, The Breakfast Spot, and place it on three lines. I use the Text Align tool in the toolbar to center the text, and use the Font Size dropdown menu to resize the text so it fits nicely inside the circle.

When I’m happy with the logo, I click on Download and save it as a JPG. Success!

Add your logo to your website

The last step is adding this new logo to the restaurant’s website. To do this, we’ll go to My Site(s) → Customize → Site Identity, click Select logo, upload the new logo image to the Media Library, and add it in the Customizer.

Depending on your theme, you may want to hide your site title and tagline and display your logo only, as I’ve done on this restaurant website. To do this, uncheck the box next to “Display Site Title and Tagline.”

For more reading on logos and brand identity design, explore the website Logo Design Love.

And voilà! The Breakfast Spot has a new Site Logo for its website, made with the handy tools at Canva. Need additional assistance getting started with Canva? Visit the Canva Help Center.

