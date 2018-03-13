Refresh Your Site’s Look with Free Fonts

We recently explored five design tweaks to help you build a stronger visual brand. Another way to change the look of your site is to display a different font (the style of your site’s text). Every site on WordPress.com comes with free Google fonts — you don’t need an upgrade. Let’s take a peek at what you can do in the Fonts panel of your Customizer.
Fonts have personalities
For a deeper dive into fonts, read our resources on font choices and font pairing.
Every theme is different, with its own layout, color palette, and fonts. Regardless of your plan, you can change your theme’s default fonts and choose from over 30 free Google fonts, including Libre Baskerville, Lobster Two, Abril Fatface, and more.
Fonts have their own personalities: they can be script-like and elegant, minimal and serious, curvy and sophisticated, bubbly and playful. Switching your theme’s default font can change the mood and vibe of your site — sometimes dramatically.
Amanda Wynn, the blogger at a word is elegy to what it signifies, is interested in sewing machines, vintage fashion, and the philosophy of history. She sets a soft, romantic tone on her site by changing the Libre 2 theme’s heading font to Tangerine, a typeface inspired by the calligraphy of the 16th and 17th centuries. You can see Tangerine in action in Amanda’s site title and post titles. She pairs this display font with Quattrocento Sans, a classic and readable font that works well for her main body text.
Similarly, travel and wellness blogger Katie Lofblad transforms the Rosalie theme by swapping in Playfair Display — a typeface inspired by letterforms and 18th-century printing technology — for her heading font. The font is large and bold but not overpowering, and she pairs it with Noto Serif, which is used for her main body text.
Experiment with a free font
With the custom CSS upgrade, included in the WordPress.com Premium and Business plans, you have access to more fonts and advanced customization options.
Want to test a new font on your site? Go to My Sites → Customize → Fonts. If you’re currently displaying your theme’s default fonts, you’ll see something like this:
In this Fonts panel, you can select fonts for your Headings and Base Font. Headings include your site title, post and page titles, widget titles, comment headers, and headlines inside posts and pages. The base font is for your site’s main body text, as well as the text for menu items.
Click the arrows next to these options to browse the dropdown list of fonts you can use for each. Each time you change a font, the live preview on the right will refresh so you can see how the font looks on your site. To refine your look, use the buttons below the font names to tweak the font style (bold, italic, bold italic, etc.) and font size (tiny, small, large, etc.).
When you’re happy with your site, be sure to Publish these changes. You can always reset your fonts to the theme’s default ones by visiting this panel and selecting the X next to the current font.
Do you learn better with video? Here’s a short tutorial:
Want more options? The WordPress.com Premium and WordPress.com Business plans include additional fonts from Typekit, allow custom CSS, and more.
What I’d find useful would be the ability to change fonts for selected words WITHIN a post, rather than for the the theme’s base font. But other than bold, italic, or underline, you can’t select specific text and use a different font for it. Any chance that might be in the cards?
LikeLiked by 1 person
To keep the controls easy to use for people, we’ve limited the number of settings (plus, it’d be really easy for some people to go overboard and end up with poorly designed posts).
But to get more specific styling within a post, you can use custom CSS (available on the Premium or Business plans). The CSS Customization forum is a good place to get support for this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate the response, but it seems simple enough to put in a font drop-down box (like on Microsoft Word) where someone can highlight a word or phrase and choose a different font to use for that word or phrase.
As for people who go overboard with different fonts, that’s their problem if they want their posts to be a mess. Why limit those of us who know not to go nuts with that feature?
LikeLike
I don’t have the technical expertise to answer your question, though I think adding a feature like a font dropdown menu involves more development behind the scenes — like changes to the user interface, and then applying those changes to each WordPress.com theme (we currently have hundreds).
Feel free to add your request/suggestion to the Ideas Forum (https://en.forums.wordpress.com/forum/ideas) — staff and volunteers comb through this on a regular basis. Thanks for the suggestions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very useful article. Helped me get some ideas to play around with my blog. Thanks!
LikeLike
New Fonts are so IN right now
LikeLike
Thank you! I’ve been blogging for four years almost, this is the first time I’ve been able to make a change to my text in anyway other than those weird ‘heading’ or ‘paragraph’ in the main toolbar. One thing though, I could not find a way to go back and reformat old posts. Is there a way and I’m just too blind to see it, or is it a case of once done, you can never go back?
LikeLike
I’m not sure if this is what you mean, but you can edit your previous posts (My Site → Blog Posts → clicking on the three dots → Edit). That includes editing the text, but also any formatting you had done with the toolbar.
Does that answer your question, or did you mean something different when you said “reformat old posts”?
LikeLike
It really is the little things that help to not only tweak your website, but make it stand out! Thank you for sharing! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great to know. The video was helpful, too. Thanks so much! Now to see what I can do with those other fonts!
LikeLike
😍
LikeLike
Good info. I’m new to blogging so this is a big help. Thanks!
LikeLike