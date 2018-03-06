Creating a Community Through Blogging: A Q&A with Cee Neuner of Cee’s Photography

By nature, blogging is communal — we write publicly and interact with readers. Some people, like Cee Neuner at Cee’s Photography, have built communities around their sites. Cee hosts weekly photo challenges that not only encourage people to practice their shooting skills — they provide a welcoming space for bloggers around the world to connect. Here, Cee talks about her love for photography and what motivated her to launch challenges on her site.
What is your philosophy around photography?
I am a visual person, so being behind a camera and looking for beauty and color is in my DNA. I take photos because I enjoy it. The world comes alive. I love looking through my viewfinder: I see life so much clearer than I do without the lens. I am fortunate as I have a natural ability for composition, and that makes taking photos so much easier.
When did you realize you were looking for more online — that you wanted to build an active community around your blog?
My first experience with social media was when I joined Redbubble. It is a place where photographers can market and sell their photos. They have several groups you can join and some host challenges. The challenges are much like what I have now — no prizes are offered, but it is just a fun way to share your photos with others. Over the few years I was part of that community, I hosted several different groups, and all my groups had various challenges. I left that community because I wanted more.
I decided to blog, and that is where I found WordPress.com. I wanted a place where I could talk about some of my day-to-day life. I was in the early stages of recovery from having had Lyme disease for over 30 years. I yearned for more contact with people, more than what I felt Redbubble had to offer me.
Blogging offered a way for me to communicate more with people and be more social. I wanted to have more fun with photography since it was becoming more of a lifestyle for me. I wanted to take photos of anything that caught my eye. It’s my way of talking.
I wanted to take photos of anything that caught my eye. It’s my way of talking.
Can you describe the process of developing your first challenge?
I was thrilled to see that WordPress.com had its own weekly photo challenge, so naturally I wanted to start my own since I had run so many challenges at Redbubble. I started Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge first. This challenge was really easy for me to get up and running.
The second challenge I started was Share Your World. I wanted a place where people could answer safe questions about themselves and their lives, and I hoped it would be a place where I could grow a unique community. I wanted topics that encouraged the unity of people around the world. Blogging is an international activity, and that’s how I chose the name, “Share Your World.” I love that we can come together and appreciate each other, no matter where we live. It kind of blows my mind sometimes.
I love that we can come together and appreciate each other, no matter where we live.
From your experience, what do people need or want when they seek out a blogging group or online community?
Ready to do more with your site? Compare our plans.
Because of my illness, I was isolated from people for so many years. I had no friends left because I didn’t have the energy or the mobility to do things with them. A lot of people feel the same isolation I do, for so many different reasons. And each reason is valid. People crave being part of a community. That is simply who we are.
Online communities have helped me to not feel so isolated. I wake up, read the words of my friends and see their photos, and feel like I really know them. It’s as if we live in the same town. Some of us have really gotten to know each other. If I were a world traveler, I could literally write to one of my blogging friends and not feel alone in any country in this world. How many people can say that?
Online communities have helped me to not feel so isolated.
Why did you expand into multiple challenges? What needs were you responding to?
I think readers want to be heard. Many bloggers over the years have told me that they go out looking for specific photo opportunities, just because of participating in my challenges. They see the world differently now. I’ve seen people grow from being a semi-adequate snapshot photographer to being extremely adept at photography. I’d like to think I’ve been a part of encouraging that kind of passion and creativity in their lives.
Is photography for everyone? Heavens no. But my hope is that every blogger who participates in my challenges just have fun.
Have you built a community around your site, or are you part of one that you really enjoy? Share your experience with us.
What a wonderful interview–thank you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m so glad you took the time to comment.
LikeLike
Great photographers simply amaze me. They have some inborn specialness that allows them to see things that the rest of us miss. Thank goodness for artists like Cee who help us not to miss what is beautiful in the world around us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m glad that photography helps you see the beauty around you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love your work. I always look forward to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad you like my work. Thanks. 😀
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Cee's Photography and commented:
I’m getting my 15 minutes of fame … courtesy WordPress Discover. Cheri Lucas contacted me just over a week ago and interviewed me. Here is Cheri’s article. I hope you ENJOY.
Qi (energy) hugs
Cee
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cee is one of my favorites. I love taking part in her photo challenges and we both share a love of photography. But, more than that, she’s a fantastic individual. 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve always enjoyed having you play along in the challenges. Thanks so much for your kind words.
LikeLike
I love this, very helpful. Thank you!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So glad you took the time to comment.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Susan Rushton and commented:
My first ever reblog, but I wanted to share a feature on Discover that I really enjoyed – Cheri Lucas Rowlands’ interview with Cee Neuer. Cee’s challenges add so much to the fun of blogging. If you haven’t visited her site yet, you’re missing out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much for reblogging Cheri’s article. I’m touched.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a new blogger to the WordPress community, I enjoy your challenges and appreciate the opportunity to connect. I’ll admit, I was a little nervous getting back in to blogging — I’ve done it before with little success — but you’ve made it fun. Thank you!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so glad you are having fun this time around with your blog. I know over the years I continue to have fun with my own blog. Thanks Liz. 😀
LikeLike
Some photographs haunt you, some leave you enthralled and some simply leave a heavy impact on you. Thanks to many great photographers we get to experience tranquility by just looking at a picture.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Photography can be quite powerful and evoke emotions. I think that is partly why I like it so much. Thanks for commenting.
LikeLike
I love Cee’s challenges. I don’t often take part in them directly, but I follow a number of people who do and I enjoy looking at and reading those responses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan, I first met you a few year ago. You are a terrific photographer yourself. Thanks for taking the time to comment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Cee. I would like to participate more often, but I have other regular posts and I don’t feel comfortable just tagging your challenge as well. Every now and then you hook me.
LikeLike
I love photography. Capturing the joy of a moment in time. Loved the interview ☺
LikeLiked by 3 people
Photography is so fun and it fun to capture the moment. Thanks so much for taking the time to comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice interview and I participate in some of the challenges (or have). They’re lots of fun, so thanks, Cee, for hosting them.
janet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi Janet, we go back a long ways. Thanks for being a part of my community 😀
LikeLike
It continues to be a pleasure, Cee.
LikeLike
This is awesome. Thanks so much for sharing! If you’re ever in Asheville, please let us know!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will. Thanks. 😀
LikeLike
I love photography, And I do love Cee and her challenges. I seldom miss out on joining at least one of them every week. Inspirational and connecting – and as she always says: she wants us to have fun with our photography. She succeeds in that, and her flowers are just gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m looking forward to getting more involved in your community. I’ve always felt very drawn to photography & do what I can. I SO enjoy your blog & posts & finally got an EOS Rebel T6, my first NOT point & shoot!😍, that I hope will help me expand my photography skills. Thank you so much for caring & sharing so much!!💫🌟💫
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such perfect shots! Loved them! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks so much — glad you liked the photos that Cheri chose. 😀
LikeLike
Very informative. I just started my blog and this interview was very helpful. Thank you for sharing your world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing this lovely interview! I adore Cee’s photography, especially her beautiful flowers and wildlife shots and I enjoy taking part in her Fun Foto Challenge whenever I can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are such a great addition to my challenges when you play along. Thanks for commenting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful interview. Congratulations Cee, you’ve helped further grow an already amazing community of bloggers. You should feel so proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am feeling proud today. Thanks Miriam 😀
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Darswords and commented:
I keep telling people about Cee’s blog. Here’s a WordPress special feature blog about her. I hope you enjoy as much as I do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much for reblogging Cheri’s interview. 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
I have been allergic to cameras all my life. Seeing people use them so creatively makes me happy. Maybe someday I will play some of the photo challenges. But for now, I stick with Share Your World and a couple of her reading blogs while totally enjoying her photography phun.
LikeLike
Go, Cee! To many more happy blogging and photo years!
LikeLike