Five Things We Love: The Website of Design Studio Osmosis

At Osmosis, a consulting studio on Australia’s east coast, Peter Bachak showcases his work in landscape design. Working with Sydney’s top builders, developers, and TV renovation shows, Peter imagines designs that merge interior and exterior spaces that are functional and beautiful. Here are five techniques Peter uses to promote his services.

Organize services in your menu and on pages

Make it easy for potential clients to find information: present what you offer on a Services page in a clear, accessible way and organize your work into categories, if appropriate. Peter divides his services into three sections — Consult, Design, Install — that are described on sub-pages (or child pages). These pages all appear in a dropdown menu within his main menu.

Display a front-page call to action to nudge your reader

Using the premium Venture theme, Peter presents essential information on a scrolling front page. The design’s special Front Page Template has customizable sections, including the featured content slider at the top and an area for featured pages with “Read More” buttons. It also includes an “introductory text” section, which Peter uses to describe Osmosis’ philosophy and to display a Contact Us link directing readers to his Contact page — a great way to generate leads.

Use high-quality photographs that work well as background images

The full-width images that Peter uses on his pages and in the front page slider are effective: they offer a glimpse into his design aesthetic, and include a mix of imagery, from establishing landscape shots to action and people shots. Compositions are clean and composed, enhancing each page but also receding into the background.

Highlight your notable projects with the Portfolio feature

If your theme doesn't have the Portfolio feature active by default, turn it on in My Site(s) → Settings → Writing → Content Types.

In the “Featured Work” section, Peter showcases three of his previous projects with the Portfolio feature, a handy way to present your work separate from your posts and pages.

Peter’s theme displays three small photos in a row that potential clients can click on to learn about his projects; other themes that have a built-in Portfolio feature may display your projects in different ways.

Establish credibility with testimonials and awards

If you aren't using one of these themes, turn on the testimonial feature in My Site(s) → Settings → Writing → Content Types.

Venture is one of our themes with built-in testimonials, and Peter displays a slider of rotating compliments from clients and builders. Similarly, his Awards page showcases his achievements in the field, building trust and strengthening his reputation.

