Coaches and Consultants: Let Clients Book Classes and Sessions on Your Website

Running a consulting business? Use your website to promote your services and allow new and existing clients to book your classes and sessions directly on your site. These three professionals show you how.

We love the clean and minimal website of health, wellness, and fitness coach Reese at The Total You. On the front page, Reese includes a short paragraph describing what she offers (a mini mission statement), along with links to three of the essential pages on any business website: an About page, Services page, and Contact page.

Coach Reese’s About page includes a brief summary of her training and certifications. It describes her personal path to coaching and what motivates her in this line of work.

She clearly outlines the three services on the Services page, with “Learn more” links that lead to sub-pages (or child pages). These sub-pages for her health coaching, fitness training, and flexibility training services include more details as well as payment buttons, so clients can book sessions right from the page using PayPal or their credit or debit cards.

Her Contact page is succinct and lists a physical address, email address, and phone number — clear and straightforward.

At Mindfulness Facilitation, certified mindfulness facilitator John Kneedler has created a central place for people to book his mindful awareness practices (MAPs) classes at UCLA, drop-in classes in the greater Los Angeles area, and private coaching sessions.

Using the free Dyad 2 theme, John welcomes visitors to his website with a simple front page (or “static home page”) and introduces mindful meditation and its benefits.

As you can see in John’s custom menu, his site is made up only of pages — there is no blog, thus no individual posts. You can configure any theme to display a front page and opt not to have a traditional blog design, in which recent posts are displayed in a feed.

John offers an overview of his upcoming classes on a single page, and links to individual session pages where interested participants can sign up and pay immediately with the payment button.

He also displays a contact form on his Private Coaching and Mindfulness in the Workplace pages to gather leads and provide a way for people to inquire about rates, scheduling options, and workplace proposal plans.

Freelance writer, workshop instructor, private coach, and consultant Linda Lowen has built the ultimate writer’s hub to promote her services. At Always Wanted to Write, she provides a wealth of information on her classes and workshops, including a writing weekend in the Finger Lakes and a micro-memoir workshop where attendees write about their lives in 200 words or less.

Like Reese and John, Linda takes advantage of payment buttons, placing them next to class and workshop descriptions.

She also uses a custom contact form, using the Text Area and Checkbox field types to collect additional information she needs from attendees.

You can also display testimonials with these themes, or by turning on the feature in My Site → Settings → Writing → Content Types and adding testimonials on an archive page.

Finally, testimonials are a great way to establish your credibility. On her Testimonials page, Linda uses the blockquote tool to display a series of testimonials — a very simple but effective way to highlight positive feedback from participants. Remember that each theme styles blockquotes differently, so try it on your site by clicking the quote marks button in your editor toolbar.

Want to promote your coaching and consulting services? Take advantage of the payment button, get unlimited access to premium themes, tweak your design with custom CSS, and much more with a WordPress.com Premium plan.

Compare our plans