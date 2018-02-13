Crafting Content for the Pages of Your Business Website

Your site is your opportunity to show potential customers and clients what your business or organization is all about. Presenting this information clearly and effectively may be what sets your brand apart from others. Not sure what you need to include? Here are examples of the types of evergreen content to add to your site.

A Mission Statement

On your site, include a mission statement: a description of your values and goals, or a summary of your company’s purpose. You may even think of it as an About page for your brand or organization. Mission statements come in all shapes and sizes, and there’s no single template to follow. You can display a short summary on your front page, like these homepage welcome messages, or draft a more in-depth description on a separate page titled “About Us,” “Our Mission,” or “What We Do.”

Scribble Press, an app that enables kids to create their own stories, displays a one-line description at the top of its front page. Below the app’s download links is a one-paragraph summary with essential details.

Rosemount Lifelong Learning provides support and learning opportunities for the local community in North-East Glasgow, Scotland. Their About page has a clear, concise description of their mission and aim, presented in a bulleted list. A longer explanation of their history follows underneath (“Our Story”) for readers who want to dive deeper.

Kenya-based organization NewLight Africa, a distribution brand of products for rural Africans, takes advantage of a versatile theme, Maisha, to introduce their backstory. A “Read More” call-to-action button directs readers to a slide-out panel with a description of their brand (which is also reiterated on the Who We Are page).

In addition to your values, goals, or history, you may also want to describe your philosophy. Some sites present all of this information on a single page, often divided by headings. Alternatively, you can add new pages or child pages to your main menu for additional sections of information, as seen on Herbal Ingenuity.

A Team or Staff Page

Showcase the individuals that comprise your team — employees, board members, partners — so site visitors know who is behind your business or organization. Human faces add a more personal element, making it easier for people to connect with your brand.

The Meet the team page at White Peak Shepherd Huts explains the origin of their company name (it’s named after Derbyshire county in the East Midlands of England). The remainder of the page is divided into columns of employee bios and casual outdoor portraits.

The website of Doghouse Ensemble Theatre showcases its members using the Collective theme, which is ideal for multi-author sites, associations, and more. Their Members page uses a special Team Members Page Template to display personal profiles.

The Campus Ministry team page for Chaminade University of Honolulu introduces staff with photos, position titles, and short bios. They also display campus locations, phone numbers, and email buttons.

A Services Page

A Services section is helpful if your business provides different services. If your spa offers various massages, from Thai to Swedish to hot stone, you can highlight each type on a page. Or, as a landscape designer, you might assist with drought-tolerant landscapes, hardscape preparation, or bee-friendly gardens — work you can showcase with galleries on separate pages, all nestled under a Services tab in your menu.

Washington, DC-based executive coaching firm K Street Coaching offers individual coaching packages, personality assessments, and more. These options are listed on a brief Services page, but also listed as child pages in their main menu.

A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Page

A dedicated FAQs page wrangles important information about your products and services in one place — logistics, pricing, technical support, and more — which builds customer and client trust and satisfaction. It also saves you time: the less time you spend on explaining procedures and policies, the more time you have to focus on your business.

The FAQs page at White Peak Shepherd Huts lists common questions and answers on site preparation, safety, and delivery for prospective shepherd hut buyers. In another approach, the FAQ page at Scribble Press divides questions into three sections and places the answers in the bottom half of the page using anchor links or page jumps.

A Contact Page

A contact method is crucial! After browsing the aforementioned pages, what if your site visitors are interested in what you offer but don’t see a way to get in touch? Display information on a Contact page and add a contact form so you can gather leads and inquiries.

On their Contact Us page, the husband-and-wife travel planning team at JetSetPilot Travel display a custom contact form with radio buttons, which allows visitors to select the type of trip they’re interested in. (Bonus: their phone number is part of their logo and is always visible — a nice touch!)

Relevant, High-Res Images

Once your evergreen page content is in place, don’t forget the visuals! High-quality images will elevate your website. If you have solid snapshots that display beautifully at full size, use them in prominent areas of your site. Depending on your theme, they can appear in header images, in featured post sliders, or in a section of a scrolling front page.

Use photography that sets the tone for your business — if you have a wellness brand, include imagery that matches your philosophy, or if you have a people-focused site, add dynamic group shots that show collaboration, as shown at We Are Chefs, the blog of the American Culinary Federation.

Original images are best, but if you don’t have a library of selects to choose from, browse a stock photo resource like Pexels, where you can download free-to-use photographs licensed under the Creative Commons Zero (CC0) license. But use this resource wisely: a website full of stock images may look sleek — but also fake.

