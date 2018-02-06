What’s the Story Behind Your Site Title?

New to WordPress.com and not sure what to name your site? Has your blog evolved after a few years and are you ready for a change? Many people find inspiration for their site titles from their lives, favorite things, and quotes. These six writers share how they decided on their site titles.
We Are the Mutants is a magazine devoted to Cold War–era sci-fi, fantasy, genre, pulp, cult, occult, subculture, and dissident media. Founder and editor-in-chief K.E. Roberts discusses the quote that inspired the magazine’s name.
We Are the Mutants comes from graffiti seen at the University of California at Berkeley in the late 1960s: “The bomb has already dropped, and we are the mutants.” It was quoted at the beginning of Theodore Roszak’s Unfinished Animal: the Aquarian Frontier and the Evolution of Consciousness (1975), and I think ultimately comes from philosopher Herbert Marcuse, who taught at the University of San Diego at the time and was a favorite among young radicals (Angela Davis among them).
Reading that quote in Roszak’s book is probably what convinced me to commit to We Are the Mutants. It was such a perfect distillation of what I wanted to focus on: the weird and wonderful, and largely disregarded, cultural artifacts of the Cold War. The conceit is that we, the writers, are mutants living in a nuked-out future world, our mission to dig up (literally) the “old world,” piece it together, analyze it: everything from the influence of the first Lord of the Rings paperbacks, to the visual foundation of 1980s futurism, to the life and death of PBS, to the subversive undercurrents of Saturday Night Fever, to the philosophical differences between Star Trek and Star Wars.
Fiction writer Jenny Maloney shares the quote that inspired her blog’s title, Place for the Stolen.
Once upon a time the poet T.S. Eliot said that: “Good writers borrow, great writers steal.” That quote ran through my head while I was creating my blog, Place for the Stolen, which is a collection of my own 100-word stories and posts that analyze great authors’ works and lives to learn more about writing. Since there’s so much to learn (ahem, steal) from more experienced authors, I thought, “well, this is the place where I’m parking the stolen tidbits from authors I admire.” And there was the title.
Writer and poet Susan Briscoe started her blog, The Death Project, after she was diagnosed with advanced terminal cancer.
My decision for the site name was quite spontaneous: titles either come to me in a flash or not at all (that is, in an agony of prolonged indecision and dissatisfaction). I did, however, have many second thoughts about this one. I know The Death Project sounds harsh and even off-putting to many readers, which is certainly not what site owners want! But I really wanted to confront people with our cultural fear and denial of death. I wanted to say, this is what is happening to me, and I challenge you to not look away. I challenge you to look more deeply with me. Because while I’m the one dying at the moment, you too will die. We all have a death project, whether we want to engage with it or not. That death project is life.
So I think the name speaks well of that aspect of the blog. People might think it sounds negative, but my posts are gentle and focused on the positive in death and dying, exploring how embracing our mortality is what truly makes life meaningful and beautiful. Death is what makes love so crucial. The title doesn’t do much to articulate these other themes that I explore, but I hope it brings people in. Maybe I need a subtitle!
Crank and Cog is a cycle touring and outdoor lifestyle blog by Ciarán and Laura from Ireland. Ciarán tells us why “crank” and “cog” were the perfect pair of words for their site title.
We decided on our name Crank and Cog because the bicycle was at the heart of most of the content we produced on our blog. Both the crank and the cog are integral parts of the bike that allow it to travel. We felt the name Crank and Cog had a nice ring to it and rolled off the tongue. The content on the blog is light-hearted. We often get asked which one of us is Crank and which one is Cog, so that’s kinda amusing for us!
We started the blog in the summer of 2015 to inform and share photos with friends and family as we cycled home to Ireland from Mongolia. On returning to Ireland, we’ve continued to share our experiences and travels on the bicycle that frequently incorporate foraging, recipes, tips, and advice. For us, the journey is more important than the destination.
Travel blogger Nicole Melancon recounts the trip that inspired her site title, thirdeyemom. (She has another blog, the thirdeyeworld, which showcases her photography.)
In 2010 I went on a life-changing trip to India and Nepal where I trekked the Annapurna Circuit with my father. As an adventurous, stay-at-home mom of two young children, the trip felt like an impossible dream come true.
Despite being an avid traveler, I was completely unprepared for what I saw in India. The chaos and utter poverty was greater than I ever imagined, making my heart sink. The cultural shock hit me like a punch.
When we arrived at our hotel, I fearfully wondered how I’d handle the trip. Then we met the owner who welcomed us with a traditional marigold necklace and dotted a third eye on our foreheads.
In Hindu and Buddhist religions, the third eye is a symbol of enlightenment and wisdom, represented by a dot, eye, or mark on the forehead of deities or “enlightened beings.”
The third eye was to remind us to view India and the world with an open mind and heart. This was the most valuable piece of advice I’d ever received while traveling and was so powerful that when I returned home, I became “Third Eye Mom” and launched my blog. My life changed into one of giving back through my voice as a blogger, advocate, global volunteer, and as always a mother.
Melissa Kandel, the founder of little word studio, shares how she chose her site title and how the writing has evolved over time.
For my blog, little word studio, I wanted to create something like a digital artist’s studio, and I knew the name had to be evocative of that concept. My site, as I first imagined it, would be my space to craft short stories from little words. Originally, I only posted 1,000-word fiction pieces to the blog then eventually started writing more personal articles. Now, I’ve returned full circle to the idea of posting nothing but strange, little stories in my studio made from words.
Need more ideas? Read these tips as you brainstorm a site title. You can update the title at any time at My Site(s) → Settings → General → Site Title.
If you’re ready for a custom domain like littlewordstudio.com or crankandcog.net, upgrade to WordPress.com Personal, Premium, or Business.
I’m a drummer, but didn’t follow the usual trajectory. A lot of musicians start playing their instruments in childhood. I began drumming in my mid-forties, after a period of dabbling. I began playing consistently and gigging. Although I don’t do it for a living, I take it seriously. Starting later in life has a different flavor, I believe, than beginning young. I think you get a strong sense of it being a journey. My blog deals with the non-musical side of it: the learning process, the joys, fears, chasing dreams, and hitting the wall of reality. Thank you for this post. Everyone has a story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our blog is named after our nonprofit, “Be A Girl Like Me! Inc.” The name is based off of girls, women, and anyone really showing the world how awesome it is to be their own role model. We are a Christian organization geared to show girls and women that they should be the best version of themselves and we do this by guiding and teaching through our blog and youtube channel discussions. We mainly discuss growing up because topics ranging in these categories are what we learn every day as adults such as giving up on your dreams, maintaining confidence, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My blog, Lit & heels, is a nod to my love of literature even if “lit” seems to be common words used on social media generation online and it means in slang something like “cool”. Also, “heels” comes from my love of aesthetics and feminism. In this combo it might come off a bit too “chick lit” but nevertheless I love my title that brings out the beautiful and strong of language I love.
LikeLike
I simply got this name from far back. I started using it with 2go, my second Twitter account which I dedicated for only Islamic-related tweets also had this username. Even my IG page.
All these were an inspiration to do something in my own little way for my religion; Islaam.
LikeLike
wow so amazing and inspirational
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe really strongly in the power of numbers. Three has always been a constant in my life, in spooky yet important ways. I knew for that reason that I wanted to challenge myself to read three books and join the book blogging community in that way. As time went on I realized, I wanted my name to be more of an action rather than a thing and thus Thriced was born 😆
LikeLike
My title is related to a community I’m heading. We all feel stuck at times and The Springboard Club is a way to connect to others that are wanting to change. “Springing ahead.”
LikeLike
My blog name: itsddworld.com was originally DeeDee’s world’s from my nickname, Dee Dee that my BFF gave me and calls me by, then I changed it to a new and shorter domain that was available and came with my wordpress plan, itsddsworld.com
LikeLike
My blog is called “Meg’s Magical Musings”. I got some help from family for this one. The word magical does refer to how I feel whenever I see a musical. Musings, because I am a deep thinker and reflect on things a lot, musings made since. I thought the word magical would also drive people into my blog. My name of my blog makes people I think want to read my blog.
LikeLike
I’m not good at nameing things. I spend too much time choosing a name, but in the end I give up and put the most obvious name ever. For example, my blog is about culture in Baixada Fluminense, the region where I live. I named it as “Cultura BXD”. “Cultura” means culture in portuguese and “BXD” is the abreviation of “Baixada”. It’s not a creative name, but it’s usefull. Good enough, I think 😛 – https://culturabxd.com/
LikeLike
My blog is named after me, and because I love to walk at the seaside, but don’t walk fast. I started walking in January 2017 during stormy weather. I’ve seen new born seals on the southern part of the Norfolk coastline which has been a big distraction so I’ve walked there several times. I’ve seen wonderful golden konisunrises at Lowestoft over the sea, the most easterly part of England and have managed to beat the tide walking along the beach from there to Southwold on sand for 10 miles. I’ve seen a red and white striped lighthouse at Happisburgh which may soon fall into the sea as the cliff collapses, and the last grave left on the cliff top at Dunwich. I’ve seen wild konik horses at Holme-next-the-sea and near Dunwich and snow on the beach at Wells-next-the-sea. I’ve walked along the longest pleasure pier in the world at Southend. I’ve had adventures, scrambling down cliffs, walking through a stream, it has been good fun, apart from a cliff top walk in a hail storm near Cromer! 🙂
LikeLike