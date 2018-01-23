10 About Pages We Love

Your About page is your opportunity to tell the world what you’re all about. You might wonder:

How much should I say? How do I set myself apart from everyone else? What’s my story, my unique angle?

There’s no magic formula for a successful About page: we’re all so different, after all. But as your interests and goals evolve, don’t be afraid to experiment with the page’s content and format. Need inspiration? Here are 10 approaches we love.

Ready for your own domain name, advanced design options, and more in 2018? Find the WordPress.com plan that’s right for you.

Be succinct

Isaac Yuen publishes short stories and personal essays at Ekostories. The British Columbia writer’s About Me page includes a succinct professional bio, portrait photo, and contact form. Isaac highlights his interests, education, and publishing background in two quick paragraphs. It’s a smart move, considering readers’ short attention spans.

Incorporate a bulleted list

Kirstie, a lifestyle and travel blogger in Southern California with a love for all things Disney, chronicles her adventures at Where Is Kirstie. You get a sense of her free spirit on her About page, where she shares some of her life story and includes fun, random tidbits in an easy-to-scan bullet list.

Set the mood with a narrative

Liz at Ghosts in the Burbs publishes the scary tales that people in her Massachusetts community have recounted to her. The way she weaves together her site’s backstory on her About page reflects her knack for telling stories and gives new readers a taste of what they’ll find when they dig into her archives.

If you like this approach but feel stuck, try to view your About page as just another blog post — write in your usual style and see where that takes you.

Use your preferred medium

At thefrancofly, American illustrator Jessie Kanelos Weiner publishes artwork inspired by her life in Paris. Jessie’s About page consists of a short illustrated bio and two book cover images that link to her book pages on Amazon. (Bonus: the fly above her bio moves around — check it out!)

Visual artists, take note: you aren’t limited to text on this page, so introduce yourself in the medium you excel in.

Articulate your site’s mission

When journalist Toby Skinner goes on assignment with photographers for travel magazines, they encounter interesting characters from all walks of life, but often don’t have the space to tell all the stories of those they meet. And that’s how The people we met on the way was born. On Toby’s Meet me page, he explains how the site came to be, and the snapshot at the top shows what this project is all about: the power of stories and human connections.

Address your readers

Russell, the sketch artist at Draw the Public, finds inspiration in everyday, ordinary people. On his Why Draw the Public? page, he welcomes readers to his site with a handwritten letter, which is a nice personal touch. (His Contact page is just as awesome.)

Imagining your reader as you write your About page — or in Russell’s case, directly addressing them — can help you tighten your message. As you draft the page, think of someone specific and write for them: it’s an exercise in honing your voice.

Get inspired by a questionnaire

You learn a lot about someone through their favorite things, and Heide, the writer at HeideBlog, lists a few on her About page, with offbeat details tossed in (“worst job,” “medication allergies”). It’s a simple format that allows her to cover a wide variety of her interests.

Want to do something similar but not sure how to start? Try tweaking this 10-item questionnaire that James Lipton asks guests on Inside the Actors Studio.

Focus on the site (not you)

Duck Pie is a food, travel, and culture blog by Jeremy Graboyes, a writer and illustrator in Washington, DC. Jeremy identifies himself as the blog’s founder on the About page, but his description focuses on the site and its content. The site’s mentions in the press are noted below the contact form, which also reinforce Duck Pie as its own brand.

This is a fitting approach for people who have multiple sites or manage distinct projects (such as an artist with both a personal and collaborative comics site).

Tell the story behind your site name

At The Raspberry Thief, artist Angela Hennessy shares her passion for nature and the outdoors. Her About Me page is divided into three sections: an introduction to her work, her professional background, and an explanation of her site name, The Raspberry Thief, which is a nickname she gave her daughter when she was three years old.

Sharing the story behind your site name can be a great way to go deeper — it’s often a chance to describe your personal philosophy and perspective on life.

Add photographs to tell your story

Australia-based bookbinder Nat at The Smallest Forest dabbles in arts and crafts, travel and photography, and more, so it’s fitting for her About page to include a mix of words and images.

Add some color to your page by displaying your best photographs in a tiled gallery, or intersperse a few full-width images with text.

What makes an About page memorable? Have you read a great one lately?