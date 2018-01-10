What Do You Want to Accomplish This Year?

In 2018, we’re excited to inspire you and help you to reach your goals. What plans do you have for your blog or website this year? We’ve compiled responses from our WordPress.com Year in Review to kick off the conversation.
I’m looking forward to finding like minds, reading more excellent blogs, and posting some of my own.
— Kyt, Kyt Wright
Tip: When logged into WordPress.com, visit the Reader to find people with similar interests and discover editor-vetted recommendations. Go to Reader → Search to find topics that matter to you and to follow new sites, and check in with them regularly using your Followed Sites tab. Visit Reader → Discover to explore the day’s suggested posts and sites, hand-picked by our editors.
I’m committed to spreading awareness of depression and how it impacts society. I’m thankful for WordPress and the ability to blog because it helps my anxiety so much!
— Mark, Stigma Unraveled
Tip: Tag your latest posts with key terms and phrases to ensure that others on WordPress.com are able to find them in the Reader. If you’re writing a personal essay on depression, for example, add relevant tags or categories like “depression,” “mental health,” and “anxiety.” When drafting or editing a post, go to the Categories & Tags tab on the right side of your post editor to add them.
By the end of the school year, which is in May, I hope to have 500 followers. I want to continue growing my blog as the year continues. My goal for followers by the end of the year hasn’t been decided, but depends on if I reach that 500 follower goal or not.
— mphadventuregirl, Meg’s Magical Musings
Tip: Unsure how to get followers? Focus on genuine engagement. Read posts on sites you follow and leave a comment when you truly have something to say or add to the discussion. In his recent guide on commenting, writer Nathaniel Tower shares his thorough take on moderation and leaving and responding to comments. An older post by Susan Rushton on the art of commenting is another nice read on commenting etiquette.
I would like to keep being inspired by my dog and the people who come into my life.
— Teddy the Dog’s owner, Teddy the Dog Talks
Tip: The writer at Teddy the Dog Talks has the right idea! Find inspiration from your life and the people and things around you — your adventurous pet, the strangers you encounter, your passion for typography — and figure out your unique perspective and how best to tell your stories or blog about your experiences.
For 2018, I’ll be aiming to match my 52 weeks/52 posts record that I set in 2017 — small change to most, but a massive milestone for me! — and I’ll also be focusing on how I improve the quality of my content.
— John, Brushes with Watercolour
Tip: Posting regularly can be a challenge, and many writers and visual artists stay motivated with daily and weekly projects: daily poems, weekly illustrations, monthly essays, and much more. Weekly photo challenges and daily one-word prompts at The Daily Post can also give you a boost when you need new post ideas — subscribe to the blog if you don’t already!
I have to admit to being more fond of concepts such as ‘finding interesting minds to read and interact with’ as opposed to simply gathering followers–why does that matter to people? For validation of something? To get sponsorship? Eh. Everyone’s mileage may vary, but I want to get along with folks and read intriguing things, myself, and enjoy life–
I want to lose weight 🙏
A tip from experience – it’s better to post maybe once every few days and spend time working on crafting a great article than post everyday just because you want to produce more content. There are some people who I follow that only post once a week or once a month, but their posts are excellent, so I have a sense of excitement and anticipation about their next post and am more likely to read their posts properly and engage with them. Quality is often better than quantity!
I want to show my friends that no matter how much your dad earns you can still be a millionaire
To make a tremendous reach to my new website.
I am looking to finally publish my novel. It’s been almost three years of edits, dealings with writer’s block, and having to down enough coffee to make a sloth jittery.
Just want to accomplish my dreams….
Through my website more tourists get to my beautiful city Tienen.
This was really helpful!
Thanks for your guidance 🙂
And as far as my blog is concerned, till the end of 2017 I was doing reviews. Just that. But now I am trying to improve the content. Trying to see into the thing that I am writing a review about in detail. I don’t know much of the technical know-how when I watch a movie. But there are other things. Which I am trying to include. 🙂
I would really like to get more readers and get my life together.
get some constructive feedback and maybe publish a small book of poems?
