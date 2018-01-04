24 Hours of New Year’s Eve: Your Pictures

Each December 31st, Kiribati is the first country to flip the calendar ahead; celebrations then unfurl from New Zealand all the way to the Western United States. Once the clock chimes twelve in American Samoa, everyone in the world is once again living in the same year.

Whether we’re at a party or having a quiet night with family, almost all of us do something to mark the passing of another year. Here, in pictures, are some of the ways bloggers around the world welcomed 2018.

Of course, there were fireworks — lots of fireworks — in Sydney, Australia; Koh Chang, Thailand; Melbourne, Australia; Hamburg, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Edmonton, Canada…

… and in Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio, there was plain old fire, as blogger Paul saw 2018 in with a winter hike.

(His frozen champagne was a little slushy, but the bubbles ran freely in in Edmonton!)

Millions of Americans watched the ball drop in New York City, but in Flagstaff, Arizona, they celebrated with the traditional pinecone drop…

… while in northern Michigan, things went up instead of down, as another group of winter explorers marked midnight by releasing lanterns into the night sky.

Lots of folks opted to ring in the new year surrounded by natural beauty, including in Monteseel, South Africa; Hellnar, Iceland; Northumberland, England; and Huarez, Peru…

… but some of us want to be around people! There was music, merriment, and no shortage of neon in Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas, City, Missouri; and Austin, Texas.

Of course, some of us would rather celebrate the new year in our very own homes, like Michigander Holly, who opted for a quiet day with family:

What were you doing at midnight? We’d love to see your photos and learn more about your New Year’s Eve traditions!