Get Readers Right Where You Want Them With the Click of a Button

Getting visitors to your website is the first step; keeping them there for more than a few seconds is the next. Then what? Making sure they read what you want them to read.

Radcliffe 2 — an update to the popular Radcliffe theme — adds a customizable and eye-catching call-to-action button so you can nudge visitors in your preferred direction. Here’s how six sites use it in six different ways to welcome and guide their new readers.

Introduce Yourself

Hannah started A Grateful Life Lived at age 16 to talk about things she was thankful for; it’s since evolved into a site where she shares her writing, documents her hiking trips, and explores her faith. Her home page offers a cheery welcome — and her button, with its friendly invitation to “Meet Hannah,” takes visitors to her About page so they can learn more about the woman behind the blog.

If Radcliffe 2 isn’t your style, there are several other themes with the same ability: check out Shoreditch, Marquee, Pique, Gateway, or Radiate.

Highlight Key Information

Most websites have navigation menus to help readers find their way around, but it can be useful to shine a spotlight on information you know your visitors are looking for. Orie’s, a family farm in Kansas, sells products at markets all around Wichita, and a front and center “Our Schedule” button makes it simple for shoppers to find out when and where to score their fresh eggs and produce.



Re-direct the Spotlight

Lindsay Cornett writes about her ongoing effort to overcome her perfectionist tendencies in parenting, faith, and creative efforts; every day brings a different take. She uses Radcliffe 2᾿s button to highlight particular posts or topics, varying it according to where she’d like to draw readers’ attention. At the moment, it links to a category page that collects all the poetry she published as part of a 31-day haiku challenge.

Drive Action

The families living in the University of Notre Dame’s University Village created Save the ND Village to support their efforts to stop the school from demolishing the Village and replacing it with a shopping complex. The most helpful thing site visitors can do is sign their petition, so that’s the focus of their simple, clear, and direct call to action.



Try a Little Humor

You can’t go wrong with clear and direct, especially when you want people to complete a particular action. But if you’re just trying to get readers interested in your site generally, a little humor can go a long way — as Antartica Daily proves. What’s more tempting than a button telling you not to click on it?



Link Anywhere

There’s no rule that says your call-to-action button has to link to a post or page on your website. Nicole Moon first started picking up fans of her home improvement and DIY projects on Instagram, and then created Home with Nicole as a place to share longer-form instructions and ideas. Since Instagram is still where most of the action is, her button takes visitors straight to her photos.



Since Radcliffe 2 also allows you to upload a custom background, each of these bloggers was able to reinforce their message with a related image — which also helps draw readers’ eyes to the button, making it likelier that they’ll click!

How do you encourage your readers to focus where you want them to focus?