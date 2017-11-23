Food, Art, Memory: Yaansoon’s Mediterranean Fusion

Images from the food illustration portfolio at Yaansoon Illustration + Art.

A self-described “nomadic Mediterranean foodie,” Yaansoon — a nom de blog that means “anise” in Arabic — creates gorgeous, mixed-media food and travel illustrations. On Yaansoon Illustration + Art, her Jetpack-powered WordPress portfolio site, you can learn about her background, contact her to commission work, and even shop for items featuring her art.

Browse the drawings below to get a taste of Yaansoon’s craft, and be sure to visit her portfolio — whether to discover more illustrations or to find inspiration for your own site design.

A successful About page channels the site owner’s passion and identity — Yaansoon’s tells the story of her multicultural upbringing and uses a self-portrait as a visual anchor.



A Middle Eastern lentil soup recipe becomes a textured exploration of the cultures that surround it.



Incorporating ceramic designs and floral motifs, this pen-and-ink map of Jordan presents the country’s rich heritage in Yaansoon’s signature style.

