How Do You Say “I Love You”?

Michael Champagne is a community activist and speaker based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Recently, in a moving post, he thanked the people of his North End neighborhood for their perseverance in building a better community for future generations.
Champagne’s tribute got us thinking about the many ways there are to convey “I love you” by using actions, not words.
My family taught me that sometimes you can say “I Love You” through the hard work that you do.
To the helpers in the village, I want you to look in the mirror. I want you to see every scar, every wrinkle, every grey hair as a badge of honour. I want you to see in your reflection medicine; the medicine we need to heal our shared pain. I want you to think back to the times you were cooking food, searching in the river, smudging or patrolling the streets, attending meetings, advocating inside and outside of these systems, and I want you to know that you are appreciated.
Your example is the blueprint that our kids are need moving into the future. Let’s teach with our example how to be relentless, forgiving and kind. When our world is this sick, we must be the medicine.
How the North End community shows their love is an inspiration. What are the ways in which you convey “I love you” to those important to you? Share your story in the comments.
For the past 15 years of my life, I’ve never thought about saying “I Love You” to anyone, even my parents. To me, it wasn’t necessary and kind of cheesy and thus hard to say. However, since I studied abroad, I realized that “I Love You” isn’t about you need to say or not; instead, it’s about expressing your love and feelings toward others. And it isn’t my brain which decides whether it would say it or not, but my heart. When I love and appreciate someone, I will say “I Love You” to that person willingly and passionately. These words, they were like the only ways I can express my missing and longing for the ones I love. And life is too short for us to not say these three words, and we would not know when would be the last time we could say those to each other.
Too often, men and boys are prohibited public displays of affection or love to almost every other living thing which depicts every aspect of patriarchy in a world of aggressive masculinity – unfortunately. Pff. SMH
My beloved Mother always told me that “Actions Speak Louder Than Words.” I like to express how I feel by giving back. If a family member of friend needs a helping hand, I have two. I also do a lot of volunteer work, whether it be inspirational speaking or reminiscing several times a month with people who have dementia. I love being of help, even if it is giving to someone I don’t know. We are all connected, and lending a helping hand is a lifeline we all need at some point or the other. Be it far from me to cut my cord!
Showing appreciation is the best way ❤️
