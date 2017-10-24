Writing Through Grief: Five Posts

For many of us, writing is catharsis: a way to process and release difficult emotions. Few things are as emotional as the loss of a friend, family member, personal hero, or pet so it’s no surprise that we read a lot of posts paying tribute to lost loved ones and trying to make sense of the newly-made holes in our lives. Here are five pieces that have moved us over the last few months.
“The Mess You’ll Leave Behind,” Stop the Silence, Speak the Truth
Parents who lost a son to a heroin overdose wrote this open letter, bluntly detailing their pain in an effort to push other addicts toward rehabilitation:
I can tell you for a fact that your Mom will never be the same. Some things she used to do joyfully she will no longer be able to do because they are too painful. Remember how she used to like to surprise you with special treats she bought at the food store? Well now she can’t go food shopping because everywhere she turns in the store she sees something she remembers you liked to eat. Those gardens she was so proud of in the front lawn. They’re forgotten now. The only garden she cares about is the tiny one around your grave that she tends almost every day.
“Grieving a Child Gone Yet Still Here,” Trail to a Texas Trial
Sometimes, those we grieve are still with us. At Trail to a Texas Trial, Melinda Lancaster writes about the sadness that descends on parents when illness robs a child of their chance at a normal future:
And there you are — left to cradle a living child and grieving for all that was now dead to you. Grief gets easier to bear, except when you see children on a playground climbing up a slide and your child can no longer walk; it’s easier to bear until you are holding your daughter or son in bed cuddling…after a seizure; it’s easier to bear until prom comes along and no handsome young man is going to ask your girl to her first dance or your son is not pulling at his necktie nervous as all hell as he knocks on his date’s door; it’s easier to bear until your younger children surpass their older sibling and help feed them, run for diapers, wipe drool from their mouth, have to defend them at school. It’s easier, until so many times it isn’t.
“An Elegy for Your Cat,” The Citron Review
Animals are family members just as surely as human parents or siblings, and their loss can provoke profound grief — as Charles Kaufman realized when his cat Koko passed away:
You buried Koko under those white pines, wrapped in her favorite blanket; you tossed in her worn, forest-green breakaway collar with its small, round, blue metallic tag that reads “Koko” and gives your telephone number. Next to the blanket, you placed her favorite multi-colored felt ball, the one your sister made from laundry lint, and as you filled the tiny grave—those frozen-clay walls so carefully clean and square—you left a tulip bulb near the surface, something that would live again in the spring, something that would mark the grave year after year.
“Fiddler’s Green: RIP Gord Downie,” Matthew Barlow
When an icon dies, the pain may not be as acute as when we lose a loved one, but there’s a hole nonetheless, a hole shared by millions of other people — in this case, the millions of Canadians who loved Gord Downie, lead singer of The Tragically Hip, who passed away last week.
I have been thinking about this since the night of the Hip’s last concert in Kingston, ON, last summer. The CBC broadcast and streamed it around the world. And so we were able to watch it in our living room in the mountains of Tennessee, where we lived at the time. Today, with Downie’s death, I realized what it was that made the Hip so quintessentially Canadian in a way other Canadian artists aren’t: They made us proud to be Canadian. We are not a proud nation, we are rather humble (and occasionally annoyingly smug). We don’t really do patriotism, and when we do, it’s kind of sad and forced. We don’t have the great stories of nation formation other countries have. No ‘Chanson de Roland.’ No King Arthur. No Paul Revere. We just kind of evolved into place. But, in telling us our stories back to us in a way no one ever had, Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip made us proud to be Canadian.
“Goodbye Piper,” Lonely Keyboards
Coming to grips with a death is difficult not just because of a loss, but because of the uncomfortable truths it forces us to confront. When Bruce Jenkins’ mother began her final decline, he struggled with both his detachment and his own possible bleak future:
Could have seen her every other day, easily, little bother. But didn’t. The shame curls my lip and brims my eye. I so wanted to be the kind of man who could leave behind the solitary confinement of each inmate in our family of origin prison; share the autumn garden. Or at least peer over the fence and say, how ya going? And I did, but not often. Not often enough to take satisfaction from the entries on the Family Compassion Ledger just inside the number-coded front door. Frequently enough to feel a chill portent; what if my child will not sit with me either? But no way I could think about losing language myself. A nightmare too far. Her, not me.
Do you use your blog to process emotions or challenging experiences? Share a time when your writing or art helped you heal.
Writing helps to experience our emotions as well help us get connected to what we might lost along the way. I use writing yo express my emotions a times
Very true….many writers come to terms with their grief through writing.
like it still grieving loss of Dad after saying a yearful goodbye in September 2014. Though the pain is less and Fond memories getting stronger there are still days I wish we, he and I could discourse face-to-face! They are the hardest.
Wow. Thank you for posting these. It is good to be reminded of how powerful our words can be, not only in helping to deal with our own pain but also in connecting with and helping others with their struggles too. These powerful pieces show how our words can be a guiding light that helps us find others, to find ourselves, to find the survivors.
I’ve written at least three different posts about grief after my mom’s death a year ago. Two immediately after and one exactly a year later. It helps to post about it because I really hate to talk to people in person about it. Here are the posts:
https://theycallmetater.com/2017/10/16/one-year-later/ https://theycallmetater.com/2016/10/28/taters-friday-ramblings/ https://theycallmetater.com/2016/10/21/no-time-is-a-good-time-for-goodbye/
it’s natural, human nature, we can just realize how valuable something is lost when it’s gone.
Although all are beautifully written, I could not get pass the first few…too sad. We all have memories of those we lost. I cannot think of writing at such a time.
Please check out mine too..
Jealous of the Angels
I have always had a tough time accepting my dad’s death.. Even after 9years, still feels like yesterday. Thanks
Thank you for sharing these stories. Grief in not an easy thing to write about. It look me a long time to be able to write about my mother’s tragic death when I was a teenager. Even 25 years late it’s still difficult. Do you believe in the presence of ghosts? I never did until recently. If you’d like you can read my two posts about it here and let me know what you think… http://wp.me/p96GG2-iU and http://wp.me/p96GG2-lg
Amazing article! I just wrote in relation to a loss, although not through death. I will be publishing soon.
The reason I started writing was to overcome grief. I lost my dad when I was 9 and I began writing poems for him. After I started writing other things, I made it a point to write a poem for him every year on his death anniversary. It is a tradition that I’ve been following so far. Grief helped me write and writing helped me cope with grief.
This is soo deep…I love them pieces
My blog was the therapy I needed when times were tough. No friends or family know I have a blog, so I was able to offload and understand what was happening without fear of judgement, whilst ranting or writing (average) poetry about death and dying. I enjoy writing and have met some wonderful fellow bloggers along the way.
I have problems making friends. I have anxiety and I’m awkward around people. Writing helps me at times… I get to express myself better. It calms me.
I feel like I began blogging a few months ago after experiencing writer’s block for a few years. I realize now that it was more than just writer’s block hindering me. Writing has always been part of the way I process my emotions, and for the last couple of years I just didn’t want to examine all the pain and grief I was going through. Finally returning to writing has been a painful but necessary journey of self-discovery and healing for me. I do believe it is helping me & hope that reading and writing helps other bloggers on here as well.
