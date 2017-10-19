Author Amanda Mininger on Coming Back to Writing

What are the things that prevent you from writing? What are the things that nudge you to jump back into the fray? On her blog, Amanda Mininger, who’d recently finished revising the draft of her second novel, reflects on writing’s cyclical nature and the need for self-expression.
I’m coming back to writing because it used to be that it could help me process my emotions, learn about myself, learn about others. But I am weary of others, weary of myself. And my emotions are on lockdown until I jab their soft underbellies with a choir singing Om So Hum, and only then do they release themselves and course in rivulets down my cheeks.
My grandmother died. I want to write about her. I cannot find the words.
And so I cry.
And yet everything is bound up. I don’t know from one month to the next what will make itself known. Where are my old notebooks with my old stories and essays? Where are those old swords piercing the veins of truth? But when I read them, I don’t recognize the words anymore. Who was I back then? What did I dream about? Where did I go?
I’m coming back to writing. Because I have to.
What things have the power to pull you back into writing (a story, a blog post, a poem)? Share your experiences in a comment.
A good novel always does the trick. Reading a book in one sitting makes me have sparkly ideas to write down, and go into the linguistic depths. Recently read actor-author Ethan Hawke books. Great reads.
So sorry for you loss. I love your photo on this post and wish you the best in doing the writing.
The magic that the words create has the ability to attract me to writing.Well, the fact that it can help me create a whole new world altogether just by the right articulation fascinates me.Also the best part about writing is that every writing is different in its own way,no matter what genre it belongs to.It helps the reader find his own perspective in the way he desires it to be and at the same time helps him understand the author’s point of view.It is an emotion in itself.It is such a delicate craft which is capable of making a whole new magnitude of change provided it is interpreted it the right aspects.For me,Writing is my passion, it is a flame that ignites deep within me and never will I ever allow that flame to be dulled.Coming back to writing is always that indescribable feeling that helps me vent out, calm down or even feel ecstatic for absolutely no reason or maybe the fact that I could pull my thoughts together and put it down to writing.Writing is, was and will always be that one emotion which everybody can connect to and which will connect everybody.
