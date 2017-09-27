Happy 11th Blogiversary, Smitten Kitchen!

Smitten Kitchen, one of the web’s most popular and longest-running food blogs, just celebrated its 11th anniversary. To celebrate this major milestone, as well as next month’s release of Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant and Unfussy New Favorites, we revisit our conversation with Deb Perelman, the site’s creator, about food blogging, writing, and perseverance.

Discover: What advice can you give to people still finding their way and experimenting with their online persona(e)?

Deb Perelman: My advice would be to just keep at it. I think of creative pursuits — anything from painting and writing to synchronized swimming — as an ongoing struggle to close a gap between your idea for what the painting, essay, or routine should be, and how it’s in fact coming out. The more you work at it, the closer it gets to what you have in your head. The more you work at it, the easier it gets. If you’re reading your writing and it doesn’t sound like what you wanted to say, the way you wanted to say it, keep at it until it does.

