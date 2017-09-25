What a Difference a Custom Header Makes

The Libre 2 theme is one of our favorites: a free, clean, and minimal design. Some writers use it right out of the box, while others tweak the look by displaying a custom image at the very top. These three sites show how you can transform your own with a personalized header.

Jessie’s illustration is 1088 by 200 pixels, the recommended size for the Libre 2 theme. If you use another theme that support custom headers, go to My Site → Customize → Header Image to view the ideal dimensions for your theme.

At thefrancofly, American artist Jessie Kanelos Weiner documents her life in Paris, France, with vibrant illustrations. She displays a custom header at the top of her site with symbols and mementos that evoke the City of Light, from a glass of red wine to a keychain of the Eiffel Tower.

Jessie’s header image is colorful, fun, and representative of her sketching style, and gives brand-new visitors a taste of what they’ll find on her blog.

At Biblioklept, a literary blog dedicated to books and art, Edwin Turner curates interesting things he finds on the internet. It makes sense, then, for his header image to change each time you visit a new page. Visually, you never know what you’ll see, which reflects his site’s varied content and his passion for reading and discovery.

Sites with no uploaded custom header images will see a different option to Randomize suggested headers, which will rotate through a collection of default images.

If you’ve uploaded multiple header images to your Media Library over time, you can “randomize” your header and rotate through your images, like you experience on Edwin’s site. You can activate this setting in My Site → Customize → Header Image → Randomize uploaded headers.

Blazers and Blue Jeans is Tiffany McEachern’s creative outlet for all things fashion, DIY, and cooking. In lieu of a visual header like Jessie and Edwin, Tiffany displays her site’s name in bold black-and-white typography.

Want to create your own header image? Read these tutorials.

You can create your own header image like Tiffany’s using free photo editing and design tools online, such as PicMonkey, Canva, and Adobe’s new graphic design app, Spark. Various font inspection browser extensions, like WhatFont, Font Finder, or Fontface Ninja can help you detect the fonts in your theme so you can create a custom header (and extras like Image Widgets) with companion fonts.

Ready for your own domain name like Jessie, Edwin, and Tiffany? Want even more customization options and unlimited access to our premium themes? Upgrade your WordPress.com plan.