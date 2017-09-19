The Dark and Gothic Worlds of Fantasy Artist Shaima Islam

Fantasy artist and illustrator Shaima Islam, based in Scarborough, Canada, works in a range of media like colored pencils, microns, and watercolors. Inspired by the gothic and the strange, Shaima’s drawings are dark yet whimsical, introducing us to fantastic worlds. Here’s a sampling of her imaginative scenes and portraits.
“The Traveler and His Companion.” Colored pencils and markers on paper, 8×10″, 2017.
Gilbert Blythe, a character from Anne of Green Gables. Markers and microns on paper, 7×11″, 2017.
Notebook sketches in progress, inspired by drama series Grantchester, 2017.
“Breakfast of Champions.” Colored pencils micron on paper, 10×13″, 2016.
“The Passing Storm.” Microns, 5×7″, 2016.
Ready for your own domain name like artofshaima.com? Want advanced customization options and unlimited access to our premium themes? Upgrade your WordPress.com plan.
Beautiful work
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very good work
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome. Reblogging this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love gothic stories .
I don’t know but feel very connected to the charecters of gothic books .
#Gothic#feeling gothic
#Frankestein#Dracula#Jane eyre#Emma
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love art like this. I’ve even been trying to convince my painter friend to branch out and do a few more conceptual pieces like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person