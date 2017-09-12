Start Selling on Your Site with a Payment Button

Want to make money on your site? With our new PayPal integration, WordPress.com Premium and Business customers can embed a simple payment button on their site and start selling immediately. Take a peek at how two websites use payment buttons to sell memberships and merchandise.

Promote your organization’s membership

The Chamber Music Society of San Francisco is currently promoting its membership program for the 2017–18 season on their homepage. The membership includes events, pre-concert talks, priority seating, and other perks. There are two tiers: a Dolce membership for $35 and an Espressivo membership for $100.

The organization embeds payment buttons for both options. If you click one of these buttons, a popup appears and you’ll be prompted to log into your PayPal account to complete the process. Then, you’ll be able to send a payment to the Chamber Music Society with a credit card, debit card, or your PayPal account.

Sell your line of merchandise

Founded by Megan L. Kirkland, LoveLife. is a nonprofit that provides equipment and sponsorship to kids in youth athletics who otherwise can’t afford it. The organization is all about instilling core values at a young age.

On Megan’s merchandise page, she sells swag — cotton T-shirts, silicone bands, racerback tanktops — branded with the organization’s name.

When adding your button details, you can upload an image of your product, as shown below, and do basic editing like cropping, rotating, and flipping.

Great! How can I add one?

The Simple Payments feature is available on WordPress.com Premium and Business plans. To add a button, go to My Sites and click on Site Pages → Add or Blog Posts → Add (or open an existing page or post).

In your toolbar, click the ⌄ next to the ⊕ symbol, and then the Add Payment Button option. You’ll fill out the details for what you’re selling and add the email address for your PayPal account (where the money will be sent). Your readers can then send you a payment with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account!

Upgrade to the WordPress.com Premium or Business plan to enjoy this feature — as well as advanced social media and customization options, unlimited access to all premium themes, and more.