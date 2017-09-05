Overcoming Fear: Readers Respond

Feature by

Recently we highlighted a post by Allison K. Williams at Brevity, in which she shares how she responds to fear, rejection, and “failure” as an artist, using falling at acrobat practice as a beautiful metaphor for dealing with them as a writer.

We asked readers how they persevere in the face of failure or rejection. Here are some samples of their wisdom.

Ready for a custom domain, advanced design options, and other blog enhancements? There’s a WordPress.com plan that’s right for you.

I think everyone in a creative field should see failures as a stepping stone for their pursued goals. And never forget why we do what we do.

IKER

Every time, Failure is a word I strive to outsmart. I teach my children failures are lessons learned, and they don’t define you unless you let them.

MEMOIRS OF A LOVING MOM

I like to believe that failure is part of success. Without failure first we can never truly know success. Use failure as motivation and never give up. Fear is the enemy of success.

MICK25117

For me, fear of rejection is wayyy secondary to fear of not getting to the point of being rejected at all.

F.M. Richter

Enjoyed this post? Read more from the Inspiration category.

 

September 5, 2017Inspiration, , , ,
11 Comments

  5. Speak to anyone who has found lasting fame in whatever career path they have chosen and if they are honest they will tell you that it was the failures and knock backs that made them the success that they are today, never be frightened to admit failure.

    Like

    Reply

  6. Everybody fails in something. I failed a few times as a writer, but now I have my own blog, because failure tought me how to become stronger. You have to fail sometimes to be more practical, to have more confidence later on.

    Like

    Reply

  7. A Way To Over Come Fear Is To Change Your Mindset And After All The Biggest Failure One Could Ever Undergo Is That Of Giving Up_The Flesh Might Be Exhausted,But For As Long As Your Spirit Is Willing,You Will Be Able To Look At Fear And Give It A Wink.

    Like

    Reply

  10. Failure is just part of life. Each time you fail, you get closer to your goal, unless you fail at the same thing every time, which is OK if you really want to do something. Just as long as you improve each time.

    Like

    Reply

  11. For me, one hard part is not allowing my identity to be fused with my performance as a writer. I recently read something about how terrible people are at judging the quality of their own work. This idea has given me courage to continue writing even when I’m struggling with judging my work.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s