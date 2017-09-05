Overcoming Fear: Readers Respond

Recently we highlighted a post by Allison K. Williams at Brevity, in which she shares how she responds to fear, rejection, and “failure” as an artist, using falling at acrobat practice as a beautiful metaphor for dealing with them as a writer.
We asked readers how they persevere in the face of failure or rejection. Here are some samples of their wisdom.
I think everyone in a creative field should see failures as a stepping stone for their pursued goals. And never forget why we do what we do.
— IKER
Every time, Failure is a word I strive to outsmart. I teach my children failures are lessons learned, and they don’t define you unless you let them.
I like to believe that failure is part of success. Without failure first we can never truly know success. Use failure as motivation and never give up. Fear is the enemy of success.
For me, fear of rejection is wayyy secondary to fear of not getting to the point of being rejected at all.
Failure used to mean I was useless some time ago. Luckily I understood that it truly meant ‘learning’. It is a synonym of ‘progress’ without failure there is not success.
When I started my blog, I was convinced that I would be the mouthpiece for all mothers – those who work and stay-at-home alike.
Wrong. Dead wrong.
Wrestling with conflict in two years of blogging: https://unlearningblog.com/2017/07/07/what-every-mother-wants-to-say-my-second-year-blogging/
fear is a tool that artists can transmute to a new understanding in their projects. ditto that the lessons from failure. 🙂
Working hard and never expecting anything from others, help to get out from failure.
Speak to anyone who has found lasting fame in whatever career path they have chosen and if they are honest they will tell you that it was the failures and knock backs that made them the success that they are today, never be frightened to admit failure.
Everybody fails in something. I failed a few times as a writer, but now I have my own blog, because failure tought me how to become stronger. You have to fail sometimes to be more practical, to have more confidence later on.
A Way To Over Come Fear Is To Change Your Mindset And After All The Biggest Failure One Could Ever Undergo Is That Of Giving Up_The Flesh Might Be Exhausted,But For As Long As Your Spirit Is Willing,You Will Be Able To Look At Fear And Give It A Wink.
Fear could bring failure… watch it, they come hand in hand.
All quotes are very very nice. Beautiful collection. Thanks for this post.
Failure is just part of life. Each time you fail, you get closer to your goal, unless you fail at the same thing every time, which is OK if you really want to do something. Just as long as you improve each time.
For me, one hard part is not allowing my identity to be fused with my performance as a writer. I recently read something about how terrible people are at judging the quality of their own work. This idea has given me courage to continue writing even when I’m struggling with judging my work.
