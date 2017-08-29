“There Is Always an After”: Kristen Twardowski on Writing Endings

In “The Trouble with Writing Endings,” author, publishing analyst, and Book Riot contributor Kristen Twardowski wonders when it’s best to stop telling a story.

The trouble with writing endings is that endings don’t actually exist. Not really. Instead there simply comes a moment when we stop telling the story.

Knowing when to stop has always been hard for me. In my head, I can’t help but carry the narrative on. What happens to the hero after she defeats the evil king? What happens after the protagonist gets married? What happens to the soldiers who were part of the losing army? What happens to the rest of the universe when the brightest star in a galaxy explodes?

There is always an after. And an after the after. And another after after that.

But the writer still has to stop telling the story at some point.