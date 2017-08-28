Illustrating Streets of the World: The Art of Jeremy Graboyes

Feature by
A street scene in London, England. All illustrations by Jeremy Graboyes.

Love to travel through art? Browse the work of Jeremy Graboyes, an illustrator in Washington, DC. He illustrates by hand, working mainly in pen-and-ink and watercolor. “I love exploring the shapes and forms of urban scenes,” he writes on his About page. Here’s a sampling of the cities you’ll visit while browsing his online portfolio.

Richmond, Virginia; pen and watercolor, 2017.
Friendship, Maine; pen and watercolor, 2017.
Manhattan, New York; Micron pen, 2016. Part of Coloring/Changing New York, a coloring book based on images by Berenice Abbott.
Hong Kong; pen and watercolor, 2015.

Love this look? Jeremy uses the free Sketch theme and the Portfolio feature to display his art in a clean and minimal showcase. Take Sketch for a spin to see if it’s right for you and your creative projects.

Ready for your own domain name like jsgraboyes.com? Want advanced customization options and unlimited access to our premium themes? Upgrade your WordPress.com plan.

August 28, 2017Art, Exploration, Illustration, Landscape, Place, Travel, Wanderlust, , , , ,
15 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s