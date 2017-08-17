Photographer Sophia Hsin Documents Child Laborers in Bangladesh

Vancouver, Canada-based photographer Sophia Hsin recently traveled to Bangladesh with World Vision’s No Child for Sale campaign. Her goal: to document young laborers and raise awareness among Canadian consumers about how some products enter their food chain.

The photos from her trip do a brilliant job conveying the humanity of children forced into working at far too young an age, due to cultural norms and extenuating family circumstances.

Ready for a custom domain, advanced design options, and other enhancements for your blog? There’s a WordPress.com plan that’s right for you.

Creatively, this trip really made me realize the beauty of photography and how it gives me the ability to document stories and be a voice for people that need to be heard. Along the way, I also realized that it was less about me fulfilling my creative vision but about being a person that cared more than taking a great photo and walking away.

…these trips have given me a capacity for compassion and a boldness to talk about issues that seem better kept in the dark. The decision to go on this trip was to challenge myself and take on a project I believed in; knowing that I had to be prepared to be honest about my experience and have the courage to speak out. Now that I know about these things, it seems quite foolish to stay silent.

For more, visit Sophia Hsin’s site and follow her on Instagram.