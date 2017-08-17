Photographer Sophia Hsin Documents Child Laborers in Bangladesh

Vancouver, Canada-based photographer Sophia Hsin recently traveled to Bangladesh with World Vision’s No Child for Sale campaign. Her goal: to document young laborers and raise awareness among Canadian consumers about how some products enter their food chain.
The photos from her trip do a brilliant job conveying the humanity of children forced into working at far too young an age, due to cultural norms and extenuating family circumstances.
Creatively, this trip really made me realize the beauty of photography and how it gives me the ability to document stories and be a voice for people that need to be heard. Along the way, I also realized that it was less about me fulfilling my creative vision but about being a person that cared more than taking a great photo and walking away.
…these trips have given me a capacity for compassion and a boldness to talk about issues that seem better kept in the dark. The decision to go on this trip was to challenge myself and take on a project I believed in; knowing that I had to be prepared to be honest about my experience and have the courage to speak out. Now that I know about these things, it seems quite foolish to stay silent.
For more, visit Sophia Hsin’s site and follow her on Instagram.
Nice piece. Keep it up.
LikeLike
Deeply saddened.
LikeLike
Thank you very much for the beautiful, moving photography. It really shows just where some countries are stuck.
LikeLike
Good job ❤
LikeLike
Nice works Sophia. Please do not be quiet.
LikeLike