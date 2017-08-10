Community Spotlight: Photoblogger Andy Moyle

Feature by
"To me, a perfect example of differing textures are lichens on tree bark." Andy Moyle's photo of lichen on the Formonthills, in Fife, Scotland. Posted in response to the "Textures" Photo Challenge.

For some people, blogging is about finding a supportive community. For others, it’s a creative outlet and an online archive all in one place. For Scotland-based photoblogger Andy Moyle it seems to be both: a frequent participant in The Daily Post’s Weekly Photo Challenge, Andy shares his striking shots at Eye for a Pic, to the delight of many of his peers. Here’s a selection of some of Andy’s recent contributions.

Collage

Ready for your own domain name, advanced design options, and more? Find the right WordPress.com plan for you.

The photo below, which is a kind of collage, is of some shops below Victorian tenements in Meadowbank, Edinburgh.

collage of Edinburgh building

Satisfaction

To me, the best photographers in the world make even the most mundane of items interesting! This is what I aspire to achieve.

scottish chimeys with owl

Friend

He is our best friend, and we all love him.

black dog with wet fur

Explore more of Andy’s work at Eye for a Pic.

We publish a new Weekly Photo Challenge every Wednesday, and everyone’s welcome — from occasional Instagrammers to Leica fanatics.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s