Add Credibility to Your Website with Testimonials

Whether you have a portfolio for your professional projects or a website for your business, displaying compliments from clients and customers is a good way to snag more gigs and spread the word. Some of our themes have a built-in testimonial feature, so you can display reviews and recommendations prominently on your homepage. Here are three examples.

Show praise for your skills

If you’re not using a theme with built-in testimonials, turn on the feature in My Site → Settings → Writing → Content Types so you can add and display testimonials on a separate archive page.

“At every session, I encourage laughter, love, and individuality to capture your true essence in my photographs,” writes photographer Alex Shelley. Alex captures life’s moments — natural and unposed — and specializes in birth photography, family photojournalism, and lifestyle portraits, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.

Using the premium Venture theme, Alex showcases a mix of content on her front page: her services, contact info, featured posts from her blog, and testimonials from clients, which are displayed in a rotating showcase. This positive feedback complements the information Alex provides on her website, giving potential clients a better idea of what to expect when working with her.

Share the buzz from local customers

The team behind Long Beach Creamery, a shop for organic, hand-crafted ice cream in Long Beach, California, believes that “making ice cream is food chemistry.” On the shop’s website, you’ll find a menu, scooping hours, and the story of how the creamery came to be.

Using the free Canape theme, which was made especially for restaurants and food-related businesses, the creamery displays essential information on their front page, including contact and location info (via the Contact Info & Map Widget), Instagram photos (using the Instagram Widget), and their Facebook page (with the Facebook Page Plugin). The endorsements from customers are nice extras on the page and strengthen their reputation in the Southern California region.

Let your happy clients spread the word

Francesco Seclì, based in Novolo, Italy, is a labor and tax consultant for businesses and individuals. His website (in Italian) compiles information for potential clients, including his mission, services, and blog.

Compile testimonials on one page like Francesco — here are the steps.

Using the free Dara theme, he displays two testimonials on the homepage, which are pulled from his testimonial archive page. You can view all of his testimonials on the “Dicono Di Me” page (“What They Say About Me”) under the “Chi Sono” (“Who I Am”) tab in his menu. These reviews from clients help to generate leads for his business.

Want more customization options and unlimited access to all of our premium themes? Upgrade your WordPress.com plan.